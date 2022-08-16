Huawei is gearing up to take the wraps off its much-awaited Mate 50 series of smartphones, which is rumoured to go official next month.

The word on the street is that the Mate 50 series will comprise three models. These include a standard Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and an RS Porsche Design variant.

In July, Huawei rolled out HarmonyOS 3.0 with a myriad of awe-inspiring features. A Chinese blogger claims that the Huawei Mate 50 series will run the recently released HarmongOS 3.0.

The tipster suggests that the upcoming Mate 50 series will get an emergency mode feature. This useful mode will enable users to perform some tasks during an emergency. So, the application scenarios seem to be pretty limited.

For instance, users can use emergency mode when their phone's battery runs out. The mode will allow users to make calls, send texts, and even scan. Users can scan the location code to enter a shopping mall to buy a power bank when their phone runs out of power. However, it will be interesting to see how Huawei will implement the emergency mode function. The phone will probably reserve some power for emergency use.

HarmonyOS 3.0 comes with impressive features, including HyperTerminal. Also, it offers a universal card widget and major performance upgrades. It will bring a slew of security improvements as well. Further, a report by MyDrivers suggests that the standard Huawei Mate 50 will pack a Snapdragon 888 4G chipset. The Mate 50 Pro could get the upcoming Kirin 9000S processor.

Noted leaker TechyPreacher has shared the specs sheet of the handset on Weibo. It was claimed that the handset would sport a 6.38-inches OLED panel by BOE. The screen will deliver Full HD+ resolution.

Moreover, the display could support a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the Chinese blogger predicts that the standard Mate 50 will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor instead.

The Pro model and the RS Porsche Design variant could get the Kirin 9000S chipsets. The vanilla model will reportedly house a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor.

Further, the report claims that the phone will ship with 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Also, past leaks hint at a new photo division dubbed X Mage.

Regrettably, Huawei is still mum on the exact launch date of the Mate 50 series.