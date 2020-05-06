The first half of 2020 has already welcomed several high-profile launches from major smartphone manufacturers. Samsung led the way in February with the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell foldable. Apple, on the other hand, surprised consumers with the release of the previously rumoured second-generation iPhone SE. Meanwhile, Huawei failed to meet sales expectations after it offered the P40 and P40 Pro without Google Mobile Services. Now, sources claim that it has found an interesting loophole to overcome the U.S. trade restrictions.

Despite the device's impressive specifications, the lack of official support for Google's app ecosystem has made it unappealing for Android users in the western markets. For consumers who are more tech-savvy, there are various methods to add the missing software into the system.

However, this involves procedures that could possibly end up bricking the handset if it encounters errors along the way. Moreover, this would immediately void the warranty of the unit, which is why people are hesitant to purchase the new model.

The last premium flagship from Huawei to ship with Google Mobile Services was the P30 series released in early 2019. Until the ban is lifted, new Android phones produced by the brand cannot be certified by the internet search company to include its apps.

The Chinese manufacturer initially attempted to circumvent this problem via an app store of its own. Nevertheless, it cannot match the huge catalogue offered by Google Play.

As reported by SlashGear, supply chain insiders pointed out that Huawei plans to market the P30 Pro New Edition. It is an interesting tactic wherein it intended to upgrade an existing platform and hopefully make up for the recent poor sales of its 2020 flagship. In January, Huawei introduced the P30 Lite New Edition, which came with Google Mobile Services out of the box.

Hence, the P30 Pro New Edition is likely to keep most of the original spec sheet intact with the exception of its RAM. Reports suggest that the existing 8 GB will be bumped up to match most premium handsets in 2020. Moreover, this means Huawei will no longer be required to submit it for certification.