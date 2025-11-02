Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was placed under concussion protocol after sustaining a hard hit during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The incident occurred during a scramble play that ended with Stroud's head hitting the turf, prompting immediate medical attention and his removal from the game.

Collision Ends Stroud's Afternoon Early

The injury occurred on a third-and-8 play deep in Houston territory. Stroud scrambled up the middle for a six-yard gain and began his slide just short of the first-down marker. As he slid, Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine dove in for a tackle, making contact with Stroud's chest. The impact caused the back of Stroud's head to hit the ground forcefully.

Texans' medical staff quickly attended to Stroud on the field. He was escorted to the sideline and entered the team's blue medical tent for evaluation. Shortly afterward, Fox broadcast cameras captured Stroud leaving the tent and heading to the locker room, accompanied by trainers.

Texans Turn to Davis Mills

With 13:30 remaining in the first half and Houston holding a 3-0 lead, backup quarterback Davis Mills began warming up and entered the game in relief of Stroud. At the time of his exit, Stroud had completed 6-for-10 passing for 79 yards.

The team later confirmed that Stroud was being evaluated for a concussion and was listed as questionable to return. No further updates were provided during the game, and his status for upcoming matchups remains uncertain pending medical clearance.

Impact on Texans' Momentum

Stroud's early exit comes at a critical point in the Texans' season. As the team's starting quarterback, he has been instrumental in Houston's offensive rhythm and development. His absence could affect game planning and execution, especially if he is sidelined for an extended period.

Davis Mills, who previously started for the Texans before Stroud's arrival, brings experience but a different style of play. His performance in relief will likely influence coaching decisions in the days ahead.

C.J. Stroud was slow to get up after taking a hit while sliding. He was later able to walk to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/aJ7Fgp3179 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2025

NFL Concussion Protocol in Focus

Stroud's injury highlights ongoing concerns around player safety and head trauma in the NFL. The league's concussion protocol requires a thorough evaluation before a player can return to play, including symptom checks, neurological exams, and clearance from an independent neurologist.

The Texans have not yet released a timeline for Stroud's recovery, and further updates are expected following post-game assessments.