The Los Angeles Dodgers sealed back-to-back World Series titles after a stunning Game 7 comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a masterclass performance to carry the Dodgers to victory and was named the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player at the end of the night.

It was a fitting end to a dominant series for the 27-year-old pitcher, who etched his name into Major League Baseball history.

Early Life and Family Background

Born on 27 August 1998 in Bizen, Okayama, Japan, Yamamoto is the son of Tadanobu and Yumi Yamamoto and has an elder sister who works as an English teacher.

His grandmother chose his name by combining the characters 'Yoshi' from his mother's name and 'Nobu' from his father's.

He began playing baseball in the first grade, initially taking on third base and catcher roles before switching to pitching.

Rising Through Junior and Senior High School

At his local junior high school, Yamamoto joined the baseball team but did not become a regular until his third year due to his smaller frame. By then, he was pitching and occasionally playing second base.

His defining moment came in a regional qualifier when he threw a straight, pinpoint strike to end the final inning. Coaches would later call it an unforgettable pitch, even though his team eventually lost the national tournament that followed.

At Miyakonojo High School, Yamamoto's determination paid off. He worked tirelessly to increase his pitching speed, practising even outside team sessions.

By graduation, he was throwing at 80 mph and went on to deliver a no-hit, no-run game in a summer rookie tournament.

However, just before his senior year's final competition, he suffered an elbow injury, which he kept secret to continue playing — a decision that would haunt him later.

Professional Career in Japan

Despite his talent, the injury caused Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) teams to hesitate in drafting him in 2016. The Orix Buffaloes eventually took a chance, selecting him in the fourth round — a gamble that paid off handsomely.

Over seven seasons with Orix, Yamamoto became one of Japan's most dominant pitchers, winning the Sawamura Award and MVP titles in consecutive years (2021 and 2022). He also led the Buffaloes to their first championship in 26 years.

In 2023, he joined Japan's national team alongside future Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani.

YOSHINOBU YAMAMOTO IS YOUR 2025 WORLD SERIES MVP! pic.twitter.com/CGkbqjjICO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 2, 2025

From Japan to the Major Leagues

In December 2023, Yamamoto made the leap to the United States, signing a record-breaking 12-year, $325 million (£258 million) contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers — the largest ever awarded to a pitcher in MLB history.

His dream of playing in the Major Leagues was inspired by fellow Japanese star Kenta Maeda, whom he watched pitch live at Dodger Stadium during the playoffs at age 19. In honour of Maeda, Yamamoto chose to wear the number 18.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Yamamoto closed out Game 7 of the World Series with two and two-thirds innings of flawless pitching, allowing no runs and securing the Dodgers' championship.

His performance earned him a place in baseball history as the first Japanese-born player to win the World Series MVP award, and only the second Japanese player overall after Hideki Matsui.

He also became the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2001 to record three wins in a single World Series.

A New Chapter for Japanese Baseball

Yamamoto now joins the elite list of 13 Japanese players who have appeared in a World Series. This year's edition also featured three Japanese stars — Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yamamoto — the most in a single Fall Classic since 2007.

His rise from a small town in Okayama to the grand stage of Major League Baseball serves as an inspiration for young athletes across Japan and beyond.

With a decade still left on his Dodgers contract, fans can expect to see Yamamoto's name shining in many more championship headlines to come.