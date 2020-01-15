Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the support of another famous British personality in their decision to step back as senior royals. Hugh Grant says they are only doing it for the sake of their family.

The "Notting Hill" star shared his thoughts on the shocking royal exit, which has and is still making headlines in news outlets. He said he fully supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because he understands what they must be going through. As members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are always under media scrutiny.

Grant believes Prince Harry's decision to remain by Meghan Markle's side and split his time between the U.K. and Canada, her home for the past years before they married, is for the benefit of his family.

"I'm rather on Harry's side, I have to say," Grant said during a guest appearance on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy."

The 59-year-old English actor and film producer was at the show to promote his new film, "The Gentlemen," which he stars in with Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey. The conversation switched to the royal drama surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to become part-time royals when host Andy Cohen asked for his opinion given he is from the U.K.

"The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother [Princess Diana], now they're tearing his wife to pieces. I think, as a man, it's his job to protect his family, so I'm with him," Grant explained.

The "Bridget Jones's Diary" star also revealed that the Daily Mail/Mail Online is the "least reliable source of news in the world." He said the site creates fake sources to create stories and garner views.

"When they say in those articles a close friend says or a palace insider, there's no such person. They're all entirely invented," the actor added.

Grant is not the only British personality who supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to be "financially independent" and to become part-time royals. Sir Elton John has been the couple's listening ear and he reportedly knew about their decision first before the Queen and other members of the Royal Family. He supports them because he believes they are making changes with their well-being in mind. "Britain's Got Talent" judge Amanda Holden, Bette Midler, and Maria Shriver, are just some of those who support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.