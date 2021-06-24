In a disturbing incident at a New York City bus stop that has been caught on camera, a man beat his wife to death with a crowbar in broad daylight because she allegedly cheated on him.

According to a report in The Sun, Julio Aponte "bludgeoned" his wife Maria Kelly to death on the bus stop next to Fort Washington Avenue and West 163rd Street, with a crowbar that appeared to be covered in a black plastic bag. "How dare you cheat on me," the 63-year-old reportedly screamed at her as he thrashed her in a fit of rage.

Another footage from the crime shared on Twitter, showed the man sitting on top of his wife as he bashed her with the weapon, while passersby pleaded with him to stop the attack. The accused seemingly hit her three times while she was lying lifeless on the sidewalk, and then threw the bag of the crowbar under the bus bench.

The man, dressed in a black hoodie and black pants, then stood up and tossed his backpack over him. He stood over Kelly and wildly gesticulated at her while horrified witnesses called the police. After lingering for a few seconds, he fled from the scene on a motorcycle, which he later dumped. He confessed that he has killed his wife to a parking attendant, who urged him to surrender himself to the police.

He called the cops after being urged by the attendant, and admitted that he killed his wife because she had been unfaithful.

The 49-year-old victim, a mother-of-two who worked at a school, was found by NYPD officers on the ground unconscious, with severe head trauma, and was immediately rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. She went into cardiac arrest and succumbed to her injuries four days after the attack.

As per Mail Online, her killer husband was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but is now expected to be charged with murder after her death. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office will handle his case if the charges against him are upped to murder.