In a shocking multiple murder case in Oregon, a man killed three people including his father and then forced a woman to drive him for 33 hours cross-country, until she convinced him to surrender himself to the police.

Oen Nicholson from North Bend killed his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, in a casino campground on Friday, and then stole his pick-up truck. While fleeing the spot, he allegedly hit and killed Anthony Oyster, 74, and also struck his wife, Linda Oyster, 73, who remains in the hospital in critical condition.

According to a press conference by Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, Nicholson then fatally shot Jennifer Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend. He also crashed his father's truck and then abandoned it.

After losing his vehicle, the 30-year-old went into a sporting goods store in Springfield, Ore., where he approached a woman, Laura Johnson, 34, and forced her at gunpoint to take him to her Honda CR-V and start driving. He made her drive him 2,000 miles, all the way to Wisconsin, while police in many states began a search for them.

During their journey, Johnson convinced the accused to stop fleeing and to let her go. He turned himself in to police in Milwaukee just after 6 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Laura Johnson was found safe in Milwaukee and has returned home. Her father, Dennis Johnson, told KEZI: "She was forced to drive 33 hours. She was able to talk him into turning himself in. What a Father's Day gift that was handed back to me."

Nicholson has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.

The court has issued an arrest warrant and set his bail at $7 million. He is scheduled to appear in Wisconsin in the next few days, and it is expected he will be extradited back to Oregon.