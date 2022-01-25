Idris Elba is now the bookies' top choice to replace Daniel Craig as Agent 007 after "James Bond" boss Barbara Broccoli hinted at his involvement in the film franchise.

The longtime "James Bond" producer shared her support for the "Luther" star during an interview with Deadline last week. She only had good things to say about the actor when asked about him potentially carrying on the mantle of cinema's favourite British spy.

"We know Idris, I'm friends with him. He's a magnificent actor," Broccoli said. She remained coy about any potential casting but shared that Elba "has been part of the conversation." She admitted though that "it's always difficult to have a conversation" about who the next James Bond will be when "you have somebody in the seat."

She explained, "I think we have decided that until 'No Time to Die' has had its run, and Daniel has been able to– well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not going to think about, or talk about, anybody else, actors to play the role, or storylines, or anything really. We just want to live in the moment."

However, Broccoli's admission that Elba is part of the casting conversation has left Coral bookmakers rushing to put their money on the actor. The odds that he will be the next James Bond is now at 6-1 from 12-1 in recent weeks.

"It is no surprise that Bond producers are discussing Idris Elba as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007. We have seen strong support for the 'Luther' actor in our betting over the last 24 hours, and we have reacted by slashing his odds in half," Coral boss John Hill told the Mirror.

Although Elba is a strong contender to become James Bond, Broccoli has yet to make the official casting announcement. "The Dark Tower" star is also up against stiff competition from other great talents including fellow British actor Rege-Jean Page, who rose to fame with his role as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series "Bridgerton." Others in the running for the James Bond role also include "Outlander" star Sam Heughan, "Bodyguard" actor Richard Madden, Henry Cavill who once auditioned for the role with Craig, and Marvel's Tom Hiddleston, to name a few.