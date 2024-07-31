The Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, has rapidly become one of the country's most expensive rental markets, with escalating prices and limited housing options. As of early 2024, the area has surpassed Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in rental costs.

According to ABC News, the median rent in the Gold Coast stands at $850 per week for a home and $680 for a unit, reflecting a 7.1% increase over the past year. Tenants are now spending close to 50% of their paychecks on rent, with some residents working six-day weeks to make ends meet.

However, the housing crisis in the Gold Coast is just the tip of the iceberg. The Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute reports that housing affordability has been declining nationwide, with a significant increase in the number of households experiencing rental stress. The rental market's competitive nature has left many young Australians struggling to find stable housing.

Emily Webb, a TikToker and OnlyFans star based in the Gold Coast, describes herself as homeless, not by choice. With funds from her OnlyFans account, Webb can afford the high prices, but the competitive application process has proven to be a significant barrier. "I've offered to pay rent six and 12 months in advance and still had no luck," she said in an interview with news.com.au.

Couch Hopping and Paying With "Pretty Privilege"

Without a permanent place to stay and not wanting to overburden her friends by couch surfing, Webb has turned to her "pretty privilege" to find temporary housing. She uses various dating apps such as Hinge to find dates and stay overnight at their places.

"I can't believe I've been wasting my money on rent all this time," Webb said online. "Life hack: If you're hot, don't ever pay rent."

Webb alternates between staying with friends and spending nights with her dates. Typically, she stays with friends four times a week and relies on dates for the remaining nights while she waits to hear back about her rental applications.

"It is good not paying rent," she admitted, despite her ongoing apartment search. "The places I'm looking at are around $1000 a week, and I'm saving so much."

Webb explains that it's been relatively easy since she doesn't "look homeless," and the guys often invite her back to their place, giving her a bed for the night.

"I love pushing the boundaries of pretty privilege and seeing how far I can take it," she said. "You're only single and hot once, and I love taking advantage of it anywhere I can."

Empowering or Endangering?

Webb's strategy has received mixed reactions online. Some users commend her creativity, while others criticize the risks associated with her approach.

"This is kinda genius..." commented one TikTok user.

However, others expressed concern about the potentially unsafe nature of Webb's methods.

"Relying on strangers met through dating apps for shelter can be extremely unsafe. It's a temporary fix, not a solution," said another TikToker. Another user added, "This is just ridiculous. The dangers here are unreal."

These concerns are valid, given the increase in reported sexual assaults in the Gold Coast area. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 22% of women in Queensland have experienced sexual violence since the age of fifteen. Additionally, there are specific dangers related to dating apps. In a tragic incident in 2016, a young woman fell 14 stories to her death from her Tinder date's balcony in the same city, as reported by The Guardian.

In response to these concerns, Webb emphasizes the autonomy provided by having her car and the option to stay with friends if a date doesn't work out. She claims that nothing bad has happened thus far and that she has only seen benefits from the arrangement. Webb has also made it clear that this is not her permanent solution but a temporary measure to avoid exorbitant temporary rent prices while she searches for long-term accommodation.

"I've made sure to keep my options open and have backup plans in case things don't go as expected," she said. "It's about making the best of a tough situation while staying safe and vigilant."