While most of the major annual tech events for 2020 have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, others have opted to go virtual. Surprisingly, this year's Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin is reportedly an invite-only affair with a limited number of participants allowed in the venue. The last time TCL made a major announcement was the end of its partnership with BlackBerry. Prior to that, the manufacturer presented several unique smartphones at CES earlier this year. Now, it's ready to showcase its latest hardware lineup.

TCL might not be a brand that's immediately recognised for its smartphones, but it has produced great televisions as of late. For its IFA 2020 booth, the company is introducing two new tablets, a smartwatch supposedly designed for seniors, and a pair of true-wireless earbuds reports The Verge. Furthermore, it is also teasing its NXT Paper technology for its bigger displays, which purportedly reduces eye strain. As the name implies, the new TVs will deliver a "paper-like visual experience" which is more energy-efficient than an LCD screen by 65 percent.

TCL MoveTime Family Watch

Probably banking on the success of health-oriented wearables such as the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch series, TCL is marketing this device specifically for seniors. From a form factor perspective, it bears a striking resemblance to Apple's smartwatch.

The MoveTime Family Watch sports a 1.41-inch 360 x 320 AMOLED display and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC with 512 MB of RAM. Other features include heart rate monitoring, fall detection, activity tracking, and hands-free calling.

TCL Move Audio S200

Just as the MoveTime Family Watch copied elements of the Apple Watch, TCL's Move Audio S200 draws inspiration from the AirPods. The true-wireless earphones offer 3.5 hours of usage time and up to 23 hours with the charging case. Its IP54-rated ingress protection should allows owners to use it for outdoor activities.

TCL 10 Tab Max/TCL 10 Tab Mid

TCL reveals two Android tablets with the 10 Tab Max as the premium variant. It boasts a 10.36-inch 2000 x 12000 display with slim bezels on all sides. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy Tab series, the package already includes a stylus. The main camera is a 13-megapixel unit with an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. The slate is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery and will be available in LTE or Wi-Fi options.

Finally, there's the smaller TCL 10 Tab Mid with an 8-inch IPS panel. Unlike its bigger sibling, details about its processor lists a Qualcomm 665 chipset on board. As for its imaging performance, the tablet uses an 8-megapixel main shooter supported by a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Being the smaller of the two, it comes with a 5,500 mAh battery.