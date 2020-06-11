Iggy Azalea is now a mum and she shared this exciting news in a recent social media post where she also told fans that she wants to keep her son's life private.

The Australian rapper shocked fans with her announcement that she already gave birth to a son. She took to her Instagram Story to put rumours about her pregnancy to rest. She confirmed it with a simple statement telling everyone that she is indeed a mum.

"I have a son," Azalea wrote adding, "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,."

The 30-year old said she wished to keep her son's life private and made it clear that her baby boy "is not a secret" and that she loves him "beyond words."

Iggy Azalea confirms she has a son pic.twitter.com/fzcQVlCxNt June 10, 2020

Fans are happy for the artist but they are also baffled by the lack of details. She did not name the baby's father either, although rumours point to fellow rapper and boyfriend, Playboi Carti, as the dad. They first started dating in 2018 and got engaged in July 2019. Reports came out in December 2019 that Azalea was pregnant, although she did not confirm it and instead told fans to stop "paying any mind to random tea pages."

The "Fancy" rapper was reportedly six months pregnant at the time, and that she gave birth at the end of April. However, her selfies do not show any sign that she had been pregnant. She has been sharing bikini photos and there is no obvious baby bump in any of the pictures.

Azalea looked toned in a photo she shared on Dec. 19, when she was said to have been in her second trimester. She also showed a slim figure in a selfie posted in May, which is supposedly a month after she gave birth to her baby boy.

The images show no signs that she was ever pregnant. Azalea may have posted throwback photos to keep her pregnancy private so she can secretly welcome her baby boy.