An Indian woman wants Prince Harry to be put behind bars to ensure that the British royal, who has been married to Meghan Markle since 2018, makes "no further delay" in completing his promise to wed her.

The woman named Palwinder Kaur, appeared at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh on Tuesday demanding legal actions against "Prince Harry Middleton son of Prince Charles Middleton resident of United Kingdom," whom she has never met and has only contacted over email and social media. Kaur, who says she even sent messages to Prince Charles to complain about his son, demanded the court to issue a direction to the UK Police Cell to take action against Harry and issue arrest warrants against him as he did not fulfill his "promise."

The bizarre petition was allowed for a hearing in the court even with the limitations due to the COVID-19 crisis, as the petitioner had made a special request. However, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan found the filing itself to be poorly drafted with several grammatical errors and without any original documents. The court dismissed the petition calling it a "daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry," noting that if there is indeed a "Prince Harry" who is exchanging emails with her, there is every possibility that he is sitting in "a cyber cafe of a village in Punjab looking for green pastures for himself."

The court said it finds no ground to entertain the petition, but sympathises with the petitioner that she "believed such fake conversation to be true." The court noted that it is a well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites including Facebook and Twitter, and the authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by the judiciary.

Amangurbir Singh Dhillon, an advocate at the court, told The Independent about the petition: "Love is blind and in this case, it went a step further. The woman was so blind in love that the high court had to put some light into it and give her some clarity. Hon'ble Justice Sangwan showed sympathy towards a young naive lover, which in my opinion is an excellent example of judgeship."