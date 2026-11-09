Inés García, the girlfriend of Barcelona and Spain football star Lamine Yamal, has opened up about a recurring herpes outbreak after discovering a sore on her nose, sharing an update about her condition with her social media followers.

The Spanish influencer posted an update on Instagram Stories, explaining that the symptoms had returned after a lengthy period without an outbreak. She also recalled experiencing the condition much more frequently approximately a year ago.

'It had been a long time since I'd had a herpes outbreak... Do you remember about a year ago??' she wrote in Spanish.

'I was getting at least one a month... 😢 Yesterday I woke up with one on my nose, and I've been looking like this 24 hours a day.'

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Ines Garcia (Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend) with a second story on her Social Media, showing how she suffers from herpes. pic.twitter.com/83HkhVO8q9 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 8, 2026

Her revelation attracted attention because of her decision to discuss a personal health issue publicly, particularly given the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Yamal. García did not disclose how she contracted the infection or identify any specific circumstances behind the latest flare-up.

Herpes is caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV), which can remain dormant in the body and reactivate. Facial cold sores are commonly associated with HSV-1, although the virus can also cause genital infections. An outbreak alone does not establish when someone contracted the infection or from whom.

What Causes Herpes Outbreaks and How Common Is It?

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 3.8 billion people under the age of 50, representing 64 per cent of that age group globally, were living with HSV-1 infection based on 2020 estimates.

The virus commonly spreads through oral contact and can cause painful blisters around the lips and mouth, although sores can also appear around the nose. Many infected people experience no noticeable symptoms, while others suffer recurring outbreaks.

Potential triggers include illness, fever, emotional stress, sun exposure and hormonal changes. Once infected, the virus remains in the body, meaning symptoms can return even after long periods without visible sores.

There is no permanent cure, but antiviral medications such as aciclovir and valaciclovir can help reduce the severity and duration of outbreaks. The NHS also advises that cold sores remain contagious until they have completely healed.

García's account of experiencing monthly outbreaks previously suggests that the condition had been a recurring concern. However, she did not explain what had helped keep the symptoms away.

Why Is Inés García Famous?

García is a Spanish fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer who shares outfit inspiration, skincare recommendations and glimpses of her personal life through Instagram and TikTok.

Her popularity increased considerably after she was romantically linked to Yamal, one of European football's most recognisable young talents.

The pair attracted dating speculation after being spotted together during a trip to Greece in April 2026. They subsequently made their relationship public in May when they attended Barcelona's end-of-season celebration dinner together.

García has previously explained that they met through social media and spent considerable time communicating before meeting in person.

Her relationship with the Barcelona forward has brought her additional attention, with fans following her social media activity and appearances alongside the footballer. Her latest health update has once again placed her personal life under public scrutiny.