Dan Reynolds has drawn criticism from some social media users after being photographed holding hands with Sofía Vergara, less than three weeks after his breakup with Minka Kelly became public.

The Imagine Dragons front-man, 39, was spotted with the Modern Family actress, 54, during a late-night dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills on Saturday, 24 October.

While the unexpected pairing has sparked romance rumours, some fans have questioned how quickly Reynolds appears to be moving on from his four-year relationship with Kelly.

'He Can't Stand Being Alone': Fans React to Reynolds' Latest Sighting

Reynolds' latest outing prompted mixed reactions online, with some users questioning the timing of his apparent new romantic connection.

'That Dan Reynolds really can't stand being alone, can he? That said, I'm gagging over him with Sofía Vergara,' one social media user commented.

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly four years together. The couple, who began dating in 2022 after meeting through a mutual friend, had recently shared several public moments together, including a red-carpet appearance at the 2026 MOCA Gala. A source told PEOPLE that the split “happened recently,” while representatives for both stars have not commented. #minkakelly #danreynolds #imaginedragons Posted by International Business Times UK on Thursday, October 8, 2026

The remark combined criticism of Reynolds' apparent reluctance to remain single with excitement about the possibility of him dating Vergara.

Similar questions emerged on Reddit's r/popculturechat community. 'Didn't he and Minka breakup 20 minutes ago?' one commenter asked. Another wrote: 'Seems a bit soon to move on from Minka'.

Others were surprised to learn that Reynolds and Kelly had separated. However, not everyone was critical. According to ARY News, one social media user welcomed the potential pairing, commenting: 'They'd be the hottest couple.'

The reactions suggest a mixture of scepticism and excitement rather than widespread backlash.

Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds Spark Romance Rumours

According to TMZ, Reynolds and Vergara were photographed holding hands across a table during dinner. The pair were accompanied by two friends, including beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare.

TMZ also reported that they left the restaurant through a back entrance at approximately 12:30 a.m. Neither Reynolds nor Vergara has confirmed a romantic relationship.

As IBTimes UK previously reported, the photographs have fuelled dating speculation, although the nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Read more Sofía Vergara Spotted Holding Hands With Dan Reynolds After Reported Minka Kelly Split Sofía Vergara Spotted Holding Hands With Dan Reynolds After Reported Minka Kelly Split

Why Did Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly Break Up?

Reynolds' relationship with Kelly ended after approximately four years together, with PEOPLE reporting their separation on 7 October.

Just months earlier, Kelly had publicly expressed her affection for Reynolds in a July birthday tribute. She also shared a playful skincare video featuring the singer in August.

On 18 October, Kelly posted a reflective Instagram message about soulmates and moving forward.

According to PEOPLE, the post discussed how meaningful relationships can contribute to personal growth even when they end. Kelly did not explicitly mention Reynolds, and the message appeared before his dinner with Vergara.

Has Dan Reynolds Already Moved On?

Reynolds was also reportedly spotted with model and DJ Chantel Jeffries at Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl performance on 18 October, although no romantic relationship was confirmed.

His recent appearances have renewed interest in his personal life, particularly given how recently his separation from Kelly became public.

However, the exact breakup date remains undisclosed, and there is no evidence that Reynolds began another relationship before his previous one ended.

For now, the photographs with Vergara have raised questions about whether he has moved on, but neither celebrity has confirmed that they are dating.