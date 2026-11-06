Louis Partridge's rumoured new girlfriend, Eva Meloche, has drawn criticism online after an Instagram Story prompted accusations that she was mocking Olivia Rodrigo. Screenshots of the influencer's posts circulated on X, with one user suggesting the content was deliberately aimed at the singer.

The allegation has revived interest in Partridge's romantic life following reports of his split from Rodrigo. However, there is no verified evidence that Meloche intended to reference or insult the singer through her Instagram activity.

Why Is Eva Meloche Accused of 'Mocking Olivia' Rodrigo?

The controversy began when a netizen shared screenshots of Meloche's Instagram content alongside an accusation about her intentions. One image showed a decorative feather resting on a book, while another featured Meloche posing with an elaborate bouquet of pink and red flowers.

The user wrote: 'Louis' new girlfriend mocking Olivia on her Instagram, she's definitely asking for it.' The statement attracted attention to the images, although the post did not explain precisely how the objects supposedly referenced Rodrigo.

Louis' new girlfriend mocking Olivia on her Instagram , she's definitely asking for it pic.twitter.com/AUvgEdC84J — Maxwell (4 christmas) (@maxwell4323) November 6, 2026

The screenshots also showed a romantic song accompanying the flower video, which could invite further speculation about its meaning. Nevertheless, neither image directly mentions Rodrigo, and Meloche has not publicly confirmed that the content was intended as a message to anyone.

Who Is Louis Partridge's Rumoured New Girlfriend Eva Meloche?

Meloche is a Canadian lifestyle influencer known for sharing fashion, travel and personal content across social media platforms. Her name became associated with Partridge after reports emerged suggesting the pair had spent time together.

According to Cosmopolitan, dating speculation intensified after gossip account DeuxMoi shared photographs reportedly showing the actor and Meloche together at a Copenhagen wine bar. The outlet also noted that Partridge had interacted with several of her Instagram posts.

However, social media interactions and reported sightings do not independently confirm a romantic relationship. Neither Partridge nor Meloche has publicly confirmed that they are dating, leaving their relationship status uncertain.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's Past Relationship

Rodrigo and Partridge were first romantically linked in October 2023 after being spotted together in London. Their relationship later became more public, with the actor attending her performances and expressing support for her music career.

The pair subsequently became the subject of break-up reports in December 2025, prompting speculation about their personal lives. Despite their reported separation, fans continued discussing the former couple and analysing photographs for possible signs of reconciliation.

As IBTimes UK previously reported, circulating photographs sparked renewed discussion about whether Rodrigo and Partridge had reunited. The speculation illustrated the continued attention surrounding their relationship.

Is Eva Meloche Really Mocking Olivia Rodrigo?

The latest controversy highlights how ordinary Instagram stories can become subjects of intense interpretation when celebrities and their rumoured partners are involved. A feather, flowers and background music have been presented as possible clues, despite the absence of a confirmed connection to Rodrigo.

For now, the allegation remains one X user's interpretation rather than an established dispute between Meloche and the singer. Without further evidence or comments from those involved, claims that Meloche deliberately mocked Rodrigo remain unsubstantiated.