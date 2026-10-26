Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds have sparked romance speculation after being photographed holding hands during a dinner in Beverly Hills, weeks after reports of the singer's split from Minka Kelly.

The Modern Family actress and Imagine Dragons frontman visited Cipriani on Saturday, 24 October. Photographs published the following day showed Reynolds holding Vergara's hand across the table as she smiled towards him. They were joined by two companions, including beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare.

Neither Vergara nor Reynolds has publicly confirmed a relationship in the reporting reviewed. Their representatives had not responded to requests for comment when the initial coverage appeared.

A Dinner After the Breakup Reports

The outing places Reynolds back in the celebrity relationship spotlight less than three weeks after news emerged that he and Kelly had separated.

Reports published on 7 October described the end of a relationship lasting approximately four years. The precise breakup date was not disclosed, and the accounts relied on an unnamed source rather than a joint announcement from the couple.

That distinction matters when considering the timing of the dinner. The photographs establish a public outing after the breakup reports, but they do not establish when Vergara and Reynolds became close or whether they consider themselves a couple.

The available reporting also provides no basis for suggesting that Vergara was involved in the end of Reynolds and Kelly's relationship. No reason for that separation was disclosed in the initial account.

Kelly's Relationship Had Remained Visible Online

The split followed a summer in which Kelly had continued sharing affectionate glimpses of her relationship with Reynolds.

In July, she posted a birthday tribute to the musician. An August social-media video also showed him helping with her skincare routine, making the subsequent breakup report a change from the relationship's recent public presentation. Neither those posts nor the later reporting supplied a detailed account of what happened between them.

Kelly and Reynolds were first linked in 2022. Their early connection developed through conversations and an exchange of creative work: Reynolds shared music, while Kelly shared material from her memoir, Tell Me Everything.

Reynolds previously described that exchange as a way of understanding Kelly before they had spent substantial time together in person. Their relationship combined occasional public appearances and personal posts with a generally private approach to their life together.

A 'Soulmate' Post Preceded the Vergara Sighting

Kelly also shared a reflective Instagram message about moving on from a 'soulmate' before Reynolds' dinner with Vergara.

The message presented some relationships as experiences that change a person's life, even when they do not continue. It encouraged appreciation of what a relationship teaches rather than holding on indefinitely.

Coverage of the post coincided with a separate sighting of Reynolds and Chantel Jeffries at a Miley Cyrus concert. That appearance did not itself establish a romantic relationship either.

Crucially, Kelly's post preceded the Cipriani outing and should not be treated as her reaction to Vergara. For now, the new development is the photographed hand-holding at dinner. Whether it marks the beginning of a relationship remains something Vergara and Reynolds have yet to publicly explain.