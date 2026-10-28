Gracie Abrams has become the subject of renewed online scrutiny after side-by-side photographs of the singer circulated on X (formerly Twitter), prompting debate about her appearance and the wider tendency to comment on women's bodies. While some users expressed concern, others criticised the speculation, arguing that photographs alone cannot establish whether someone is experiencing a health problem.

One widely commented post described Abrams' side-by-side photos showcasing her noticeable weight loss as 'crazy'. However, there is no verified evidence establishing that the singer has malnutrition, an eating disorder or any other medical condition. The discussion has instead reignited questions about the line between genuine concern and intrusive speculation about celebrities' health.

Gracie Abrams' Side-by-Side Photos Prompt Weight Debate

The photographs circulating on X appear to show differences in Abrams' appearance between two points in time. The more recent photograph was reportedly taken when she attended the WYouth launch. Some users questioned whether she had lost weight, while others suggested that camera angles, lighting, styling and other photographic factors could influence the comparison.

Several commenters expressed alarm, while others questioned Abrams' body frame.

'She was already so thin. This is just plain straight malnutrition,' one commenter wrote. Another added, 'What the hell is going on with these celebrities.'

Some social media users also speculated about Ozempic, a prescription medicine containing semaglutide that is approved in the US for type 2 diabetes and certain related risk-reduction indications. Wegovy, another semaglutide brand, is approved for chronic weight management in eligible patients.

There is no verified evidence that Abrams uses either medication. Nor is there evidence establishing that any apparent change in her appearance reflects an underlying health condition.

Fans Defend Gracie Abrams and Challenge Body Scrutiny

Other users pushed back against the discussion, arguing that Abrams has always been slim and that comparisons between photographs cannot establish whether her health has changed. Others criticised the attention directed at her appearance, questioning why celebrities are routinely subjected to public speculation about their bodies.

'Gracie has always been super slim, it's just the angle that's making her look different,' one fan wrote in defence of the singer. Another supporter commented, 'Stop talking about women's bodies omfg'.

Abrams has previously spoken about the pressure women face over their appearance. In a February 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan, she discussed the online fascination with her abs and the demands for her to reveal her workout routine.

'There's no end to the discourse on women's bodies,' she said, adding, 'It's not your body. I don't have a routine. I swear on my life.'

She also acknowledged that her relationship with exercise had become unhealthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she became obsessed with Pilates workout videos.

Her comments offer important context for the latest discussion. Although fans may express genuine concern, speculation about an individual's weight, medication or eating habits can become intrusive when it is based solely on photographs.

Kelly Osbourne, Jenna Ortega and Ariana Grande Face Similar Scrutiny

Abrams is not the only celebrity whose appearance has prompted online debate. Kelly Osbourne, Jenna Ortega and Ariana Grande have also faced public scrutiny, with discussions highlighting the difficulties of separating concern from assumptions about someone's health.

In September 2026, Osbourne spoke about her weight loss following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025. She described how grief had affected her and acknowledged that she had not been well around the time of the 2026 Grammy Awards. Her comments provided personal context for the changes people had been discussing online.

Ortega also faced renewed scrutiny in August 2026 after an Esquire interview prompted discussion about her appearance. Her sister appeared to support a social media post defending the actress against assumptions about her health. No verified evidence established that Ortega had an eating disorder or was using weight-loss medication.

Grande, meanwhile, became the subject of renewed discussion after releasing her Petal music video on 31 July 2026. Some social media users compared her appearance with that of late singer Karen Carpenter, whose death in 1983 was associated with complications of anorexia nervosa. The comparison fuelled debate about body image, but it did not establish anything about Grande's health.

The reactions to these celebrities highlight the tension between expressions of concern and respect for personal privacy. Without reliable evidence, assumptions about weight loss, medication or eating disorders remain speculation, regardless of how widely they circulate online.