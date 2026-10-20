The life of Justin Bieber's ex, Sahara Ray, had been publicised via her relationship with the singer, but her personal struggles have also taken centre stage following her death.

The Australian-American model died on 18 October following a reported fentanyl overdose, which brought renewed attention to the hardships she faced behind her curated Instagram photos.

Just months after welcoming her daughter, Ray's final days have left her loved ones mourning a woman whose life extended far beyond her ties to big-name celebrities.

Sahara Ray Built a Life Separate From Her Ex, Justin Bieber

Sahara Ray became widely known in 2016 following photos of herself with Justin Bieber, including paparazzi photos of a skinny-dipping outing. While her proximity to the pop star sparked rumours of romance between the two, it was only one aspect of her public identity.

Raised by big-wave surfer Tony Ray, Sahara grew up around surfing before becoming interested in fashion and modelling as a teenager.

She moved from Australia to Los Angeles and studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. She later launched her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim, and developed a following through Instagram shoots.

She also joined OnlyFans in 2020 and was known through her friendship with model Lottie Moss. Ray also posted an emotional account alleging she experienced predatory behaviour from men.

Sahara Ray Shared Details About Her Serious Health Issues

Justin Bieber's ex previously told her following that she had a battle with addiction. In December 2021, she entered a 30-day treatment programme for drug and alcohol abuse in Malibu and spoke openly about documenting the experience.

'I just checked into a mental health, wellness, drug and alcohol addiction treatment centre retreat,' she shared, as per the Daily Mail. 'I'll be here for 30 days. This is day one.'

Ray also described plans to share updates on her journey while keeping her Instagram updates lighter.

On 8 April 2024, Sahara was hit by a drunk driver travelling at 80 mph. She also disclosed her Guillain-Barré syndrome diagnosis, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The illness left her paralysed from the upper thighs down, relying on a wheelchair and walker.

She described the aftermath of the collision as a shock to her body. After becoming extremely ill and becoming unable to keep food down, she experienced numbness and tingling that spread from her feet to her legs. However, later photo shoots indicated that she had recovered somewhat.

Sahara Leaves Behind Baby Daughter as Friends Mourn Her Loss

In January, Sahara Ray welcomed her daughter, Snow, and shared photos of the newborn. She did not identify the father. Her last Instagram post from July was dedicated to her daughter and read, 'My whole heart. baby Snow.'

The news of motherhood became a pivotal part of the conversation when reports of her fatal emergency were released. A source close to Sahara told the Daily Mail that she overdosed on fentanyl on Friday night and was taken to a Los Angeles hospital.

She was placed on life support, and her family decided to remove it on Sunday afternoon. According to the insider, Sahara died surrounded by loved ones.

Her mother, real estate agent Gretchen Bach, remembered Ray as 'an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing'.

Bach said the family was 'feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world'.

British model Lottie Moss, who was one of Sahara's friends, posted an emotional tribute to her on her Instagram story. She and Ray had got into a public dispute over Moss's alleged drug use, but Moss chose to speak kindly of her following her death.

She shared that she regretted not responding to Ray's last message or returning her call, saying, 'I wish I had called you back.'

Sabrina Zada, who was a fellow model to Sahara, shared her own remembrance by using Taylor Swift's song, 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky', to express her grief.

'You were bigger than the whole sky @sahara_ray,' Zada posted on her Instagram page. 'Selfishly, I just assumed you'd be here because why wouldn't somebody as beautiful, kind, funny, and interesting as you be here anymore?'

The model expressed that she missed her friend deeply, ending with a plea: 'Please text me back and say it's a moment and nothing more.'