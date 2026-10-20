Christina Applegate has said she 'lost everything' after being told she does not have multiple sclerosis (MS), despite years of debilitating symptoms and a diagnosis she publicly shared in 2021.

The 54-year-old actress revealed that learning her MS diagnosis was wrong left her devastated, not relieved, because her condition has not improved. 'I lost everything,' she said, describing the impact on her career, daily life and emotional wellbeing.

Applegate shared the news on Tuesday, 20 October, during her return to 'MeSsy,' the podcast she co-hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The pair released two episodes back to back, in which Applegate discussed the diagnosis change and her continuing search for answers.

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021 and subsequently spoke publicly about living with the condition. She and Sigler, who also has MS, used their podcast to discuss their experiences and connect with listeners facing similar challenges.

The diagnosis change has left Applegate questioning what has caused her symptoms. Although her doctor reportedly told her she did not have MS, she said her physical difficulties had persisted and, in some respects, worsened.

The disclosure was reported by PEOPLE on 20 October 2026, which covered the two new episodes and Applegate's account of the diagnosis change. The report also included comments from neurologist Dr Marwa Kaisey about the challenges of diagnosing MS.

'Congratulations, You Don't Have Ms': Applegate's Reaction

Applegate recalled the moment her doctor delivered the news. 'She came into my room and said, "Congratulations, you don't have MS,"' she said. 'I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.'

She explained that the news had not brought the relief others expected. 'You don't get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I'm better,' she said. 'I haven't gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I've gotten worse.'

Applegate described herself as being 'back at square one' because she still does not know what is causing her symptoms. She said her doctors would investigate what had been happening since 2021.

In the second episode, she became emotional while reflecting on the consequences for her life and career. 'I've gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job,' she said.

She also explained that everyday activities remain difficult. 'I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor's office. I can't walk from the car to the room,' she said. 'Nothing magical happened.'

The diagnosis had also shaped her connection with the MS community. Applegate said she felt she had let people down after she and Sigler became 'the poster children for MS.'

She explained that the diagnosis had given her a way to understand her difficult days. Without that explanation, she described feeling confused and unsettled. She said she remained in a 'state of shock' and had taken time away from the podcast to process the news alongside other health concerns.

The podcast hiatus began after Sigler announced a short break on 31 March. Reports of Applegate's hospitalisation followed. The show resumed on 21 April, with Sigler hosting episodes without her co-host.

How MS Misdiagnosis Happens

Kaisey, an associate professor in the neurology department at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, joined the second episode to discuss MS misdiagnosis. She explained that diagnosing the condition can be challenging because there is no single definitive test.

'We don't have one single test for MS,' Kaisey said, explaining that doctors assess a list of diagnostic criteria. Her comments highlighted the importance of evaluating the available clinical evidence rather than relying on one result.

Kaisey said nearly 20 per cent of people in the group she discussed had been incorrectly diagnosed with MS. She also said a majority of those individuals had received medication intended to treat the condition. The figure should be understood in the context of her comments and should not be treated as a universal misdiagnosis rate.

MS affects the central nervous system by damaging myelin, the protective covering around nerve fibres. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms can include muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness, memory difficulties and gastrointestinal problems.

Applegate's account illustrates the uncertainty that can follow a change in diagnosis when symptoms remain unexplained. Her experience does not establish how frequently misdiagnosis occurs across all patients, but it underscores why careful assessment matters.

The actress had also addressed concerns about her health in April, shortly after releasing her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes. In an Instagram post, she thanked supporters and wrote, 'Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day.'

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Applegate was home from hospital and 'doing very well.' That update preceded her latest disclosure and should not be taken as a definitive account of her current condition.

Applegate now faces further medical investigations as she seeks an explanation for her ongoing symptoms. She summed up the uncertainty as 'the same game with a different name.' Despite learning that her previous diagnosis was incorrect, she said the physical challenges that disrupted her life have not disappeared.