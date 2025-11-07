In the volatile landscape of UK politics, Keir Starmer's Labour government is facing a dramatic fall from grace. Just over a year since its landslide victory on 4 July 2024, the party is now battling plummeting approval ratings that have sunk to unprecedented depths, a string of scandals— including tax evasions and botched prisoner releases—and fierce speculation of an imminent leadership challenge.

As internal dissent swells and public fury mounts, Starmer's premiership teeters on the brink, threatening to redefine the trajectory of British governance in 2025.

Starmer's Plummeting Approval Ratings

Keir Starmer's leadership has coincided with a sharp decline in public support for the Labour Party. A YouGov survey from 16 July 2025 revealed that only 23 per cent of Britons viewed him favourably, a drop from 28 per cent in the previous month. By September 2025, Statista data indicated the government's net approval rating had turned negative for the first time since its 2024 election victory.

An Ipsos poll in early September 2025 showed dissatisfaction with Starmer at 61 per cent, his highest as Labour leader. These figures stem from voter frustrations over soaring taxes, unchecked immigration, and economic stagnation. A Deltapoll of 1,144 adults, conducted between 30 December 2024 and 3 January 2025, found 68 per cent believed Starmer was doing 'badly', with 69 per cent believing the country was heading in the wrong direction.

Top concerns included the economy (33 per cent) and record immigration levels (15 per cent). According to The Economist's Starmer Performance Index updated on 20 October 2025, his ratings now rank among the lowest globally for incumbent leaders. The fallout imperils Labour's hold on marginal seats and has intensified calls for change in UK politics.

Mounting Government Scandals

Despite campaigning on a platform of ethical governance, Starmer's administration has been rocked by a cascade of scandals. On 5 May 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner acquired a Hove flat for £800,000, yet failed to properly declare tax liabilities. She resigned on 5 September 2025 amid accusations of hypocrisy. The Economist described it as a 'very British scandal', contrasting it with Labour's anti-sleaze rhetoric.

In late October 2025, Justice Secretary David Lammy oversaw the erroneous release of a foreign sex offender, who remains at large. Starmer stood by Lammy despite the manhunt furore. Chancellor Rachel Reeves faced similar scrutiny on 31 October for failing to declare rental income, prompting the Institute for Government to warn of declining ministerial standards.

Revelations on 10 September 2025 linked US ambassador Lord Mandelson to Jeffrey Epstein, drawing Starmer into the fray. A 15 October 2025 PMQs clash with Kemi Badenoch spotlighted a Chinese spy allegation, further muddling Labour's credibility. These controversies have shattered Labour's moral high ground, fuelling public disillusionment.

Rising Internal Dissent

Fractures within Labour escalate threats to Starmer's premiership. On 25 September 2025, Andy Burnham disclosed MPs' summer overtures for a leadership bid, stating, 'People have contacted me throughout the summer, yeah. I'm not going to say to you that that hasn't happened.' He lambasted Downing Street for a 'climate of fear' and 'alienation and demoralisation', urging 'wholesale change' against an 'existential threat' to the party.

Starmer responded on the same day, insisting his focus remained on 'economic stability', according to Reuters. Housing Secretary Steve Reed countered, 'Starmer had got used to people "taking potshots" at him during opposition before he "picked this party up off the floor".' Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson added on 25 September, 'Well, there isn't a vacancy, so I'm not sure which job he'd be applying for.'

As the New Statesman noted on 19 September 2025, Labour's ouster mechanics differ from Tories', complicating any attempted coup. Still, a X post by Daily Mail on 4 January 2025 cited a poll forecasting, 'Keir Starmer will be out of No 10 within a year'.

Keir Starmer will be out of No 10 within a year, poll predicts: Furious voters deliver damning verdict on PM amid anger over migration, winter fuel payments and inheritance tax on farmers https://t.co/TID0WaxjEw pic.twitter.com/dBSYB88kNU — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) January 4, 2025

According to BBC News on 15 September 2025, the Labour conference offered Downing Street a temporary reprieve. Yet the mood among MPs is bleak, with many fearing the party is drifting towards crisis.