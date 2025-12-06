The UK's first fully electric cross-river ferry has now set sail, marking a major milestone for greener transport in London. The vessel, named Orbit Clipper, has begun service across the River Thames between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf, offering a clean and efficient alternative to older diesel boats.

On launch day, the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, added his voice to the moment through his official X account:

'This is a fantastic new transport option for Londoners, not only cleaner and greener than its predecessor but providing quicker and more accessible journeys across the river for far more people... Innovation and investment in travel infrastructure like this will help us navigate the challenges facing our environment and our economy as we continue building a fairer, greener, better London for everyone.'

His message underlines the broader civic ambition behind the project: to combine sustainability with accessibility and ease daily travel for Londoners without compromising the planet.

Meet the Orbit Clipper

The Orbit Clipper will replace the older diesel-powered ferry shuttle that previously connected Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf, a route operated by the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers service.

With space for up to 150 passengers and capacity for as many as 100 bicycles per crossing, the new ferry dramatically increases both passenger and cycling capacity.

Its roll-on/roll-off design and automated docking system allow for swift, seamless boarding and disembarkation, making it significantly more cycle- and pedestrian-friendly than its predecessor.

Under normal service schedules, the ferry is set to cross the Thames every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 15 minutes at weekends. The launch marks a turning point in London's ambition to reshape river transport with low-carbon, high-capacity infrastructure.

The Orbit Clipper is here! ⛴️



💚 London’s new fully-electric, zero-emissions ferry



💚 Connects Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf



💚 Runs every 10 minutes on weekdays and 15 minutes on weekends



Step aboard and experience the future of the Thames travel. pic.twitter.com/QxtUSfOMiL — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 5, 2025

From Hybrid Beginnings to Electric Ambition

The arrival of the Orbit Clipper represents the culmination of a longer shift towards cleaner river transport in London. Uber Boat by Thames Clippers already operates a fleet of hybrid vessels, including Mars Clipper, Earth Clipper and Celestial Clipper, which have helped cut emissions substantially while servicing central London routes.

The fully electric Orbit Clipper, built by the Wight Shipyard Company on the Isle of Wight, now represents the next step in that evolution: a zero-emissions vessel intended to serve pedestrians, commuters and cyclists alike.

The new ferry forms part of a broader push to embrace sustainable transport, reduce the city's carbon footprint, and enhance cycling access to major employment and residential hubs, particularly as east London continues to expand.

Greener Journeys and Better Cycling Access

Supporters say the Orbit Clipper will not only reduce pollution along the Thames but also transform the way Londoners cross the river, whether they are daily commuters, leisure cyclists or tourists. With room for 100 bicycles per trip, the ferry addresses a major limitation of the old diesel service, which often struggled to accommodate more than a handful of bikes per sailing.

For commuters seeking a reliable alternative to congested tunnels or busy bridges, and for cyclists looking for a practical cross-river route, the ferry offers a fast, frequent and environmentally friendly solution. Its roll-on/roll-off design and automated mooring system ensure rapid turnarounds and minimal delays.

The launch of the Orbit Clipper, backed by public funding and political support, therefore marks more than the arrival of a new vessel. It signals a broader shift towards low-carbon transport, improved cycling connectivity, and a River Thames that works harder for Londoners.