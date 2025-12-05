Girlguiding has formally announced that trans girls and young women — and anyone not recorded female at birth — will no longer be able to join as new youth members, citing April's Supreme Court ruling that legally defines 'girls' and 'women' based on biological sex in the Equality Act 2010.

In a media statement signed by Chair Denise Wilson, CEO Felicity Oswald, and Chief Guide Tracy Foster, the charity said it had made the decision only after 'detailed considerations, expert legal advice and input from senior members, young members and Girlguiding's Council'.

The ruling has forced organisations across the UK to reassess how membership categories legally apply to girls and women. Girlguiding stated that because its founding documents specify that its beneficiaries are 'girls and young women', the organisation had no choice but to align with the new legal definition.

The statement acknowledged the emotional weight of the announcement, saying: 'This is a decision we would have preferred not to make, and we know that this may be upsetting for members of our community'.

This update includes information you may find upsetting. Please take care when reading.From today, it is with a heavy... Posted by Girlguiding on Tuesday, December 2, 2025

What happens to current members? Girlguiding promises 'no immediate changes'

One of the biggest questions for families involves existing trans youth members. Girlguiding has reiterated that there will be no immediate changes, confirming:

Current members will not be removed.

More information on how the policy affects them will be shared next week.

A duty of care applies to all existing members.

Girlguiding also announced a new taskforce to explore initiatives supporting young people who may be impacted. The group will include members of all ages and seek to preserve the organisation's longstanding commitment to inclusion.

Despite the policy shift, the charity emphasised: 'While Girlguiding may feel a little different going forward, our core aims and principles will always endure.'

Public reaction splits sharply online

The announcement has triggered heated debate across social media. Supporters of the ruling say the organisation is simply complying with the law. Critics argue the move reverses years of progress and isolates trans youth who relied on Girlguiding for community.

Online reaction reflects the tension: some support the organisation for following the law, while others accuse it of abandoning trans young people who have historically found safety and belonging within Girlguiding.

How many trans girls were even part of girlguiding? When has this ever caused a genuine issue?? This just feels like giving into bigots making up problems, and further alienating a marginalised group. https://t.co/y7OhzSCKMK — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) December 2, 2025

Segregation is always concerning to me. When I was a kid and went to scouts we had a mixed group because they acknowledged it was sexist not to be — Ms. Quick🏳️‍⚧️🏴(PLS RTWT PINNED💕) (@AnarQuick) December 4, 2025

Girlguiding reverts back to being exclusively for girls.



No creepy male volunteers on camping trips with your daughters either, from the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/rXfWSYayXs — Bob Hamstead 🎗️ (@berk_hamstead) December 2, 2025

Advice to parents - steer well, well clear of Girl Guides and Boy Scouts. Compromised organisations with significant safeguarding concerns. — Satori (@Satori_freedom) December 3, 2025

A complex conflict between inclusion and legal obligation

Internally, Girlguiding continues to frame itself as an organisation committed to inclusion. Its updated equality and diversity policy — revised on 2 December 2025 to reflect the Supreme Court ruling — stresses its mission to 'build an equal world where all girls can make a positive difference'.

The same document outlines extensive protections for characteristics such as:

race

sexual orientation

disability

religion or belief

socio-economic background

caring responsibilities

pregnancy and maternity

However, the Supreme Court's ruling legally restricts the youth membership category to those recorded female at birth, creating a sharp divide between Girlguiding's public inclusion values and the legal limits imposed on its core programme.

The charity says it will spend the next few months consulting members and shaping new ways to support marginalised young people, even as its core membership rules are redefined by the courts.

Advocates noted that guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission has yet to be issued, meaning groups nationwide are navigating ambiguous legal territory. Girlguiding acknowledged this in its statement, saying the absence of national guidance contributed to the delay in forming a final decision.

As public pressure grows, the organisation maintains that its mission remains unchanged: to create safe, empowering spaces for girls — even as the legal definition of that word now reshapes who can belong.