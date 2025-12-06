Britain's shortest-serving prime minister Liz Truss has returned to the political spotlight with her new YouTube series The Liz Truss Show, using its first episode to launch a searing attack on the political establishment she claims orchestrated her demise.

The debut instalment, titled 'London Is Falling', aired on Friday, 5 December and was released simultaneously across YouTube and Truss's official X account, where the former Conservative leader encouraged followers to tune in to what she branded a 'counter-revolution'.

In a dramatic opening monologue, Truss once again portrayed herself as the victim of institutional sabotage, declaring: 'In 2022, I was deposed from the office of Prime Minister of Great Britain. I tried to save our country from the doom that it's now in.'

She continued: 'We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I was blamed for a market crisis that was not my fault.'

'The Deep State Tried to Destroy Me'

Truss claimed her brief tenure collapsed not because of policy failure but due to opposition from entrenched forces within government and the media.

'The deep state and their allies in the media and politics tried to destroy me because I challenged their decade of failure,' she said.

Marking her return to public commentary, she added: 'Now I'm back. I will expose the people who brought me down. I will take on the deep state. I will tell the truth about what is happening in our country and across the West.'

She concluded with a rallying call to supporters: 'Tune in to The Liz Truss Show every Friday. Tune in to the counter-revolution.'

Claims of National Decline

Throughout the episode, Truss painted a bleak portrait of modern Britain, declaring that the nation was in 'societal decay' overseen by a governing elite that 'hates' its own country.

She warned that UK towns and high streets were being 'killed off', claiming that small businesses were failing and large firms were relocating overseas.

At one point, she asserted that the UK had sunk economically to the level of comparatively poorer US states, arguing the country was now 'poorer than Mississippi'.

She highlighted long NHS dental waiting lists by claiming that some people were 'having to pull their own teeth out because they can't get a dentist'.

The former prime minister also made a series of highly controversial remarks on immigration, criminal justice and speech laws, citing historic sex abuse scandals and alleging institutional cover-ups.

She criticised the BBC and broader mainstream media, accusing the national broadcaster of 'lying' over coverage of international politics while simultaneously failing to address domestic injustices.

London is Falling | The Liz Truss Show | Episode 1



Welcome to the counter-revolution!



With special guests @GoodwinMJ | @PeterMcCormack | @ThatAlexWoman pic.twitter.com/j4ezrPOwgY — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 5, 2025

Interviews with McCormack and Goodwin

Truss was joined by podcast host Peter McCormack, Substack commentator Matt Goodwin and former Brexit Party MEP Alex Phillips. Goodwin argued that Britain's decline was the result of long-term elite capture of institutions.

He claimed: 'What stands behind all of this is the ruling class...the new elite that dominates almost every institution in this country.'

Goodwin suggested this ruling class operated under what he called 'suicidal empathy', arguing that policies of mass immigration and cultural liberalism had been pursued at the expense of the domestic population.

Truss supported the argument, stating: 'We didn't want to see the highest taxes for 17 years or the state spending 45 per cent of GDP. We didn't want to see everything falling apart.'

She further blamed a politicised bureaucracy, developed during the Blair era, for obstructing the will of elected politicians.

Political Backlash

Reaction to the programme was swift and sharply divided across Europe and Westminster.

German Green Party co-leader Ricarda Lang pushed back on Truss's claims of political silencing, replying on X: 'You were Prime Minister. You weren't silenced. You were just very bad at your job.' Her comment gathered more than 2,700 likes.

Labour MP Justin Madders mocked the brevity of Truss's premiership, quipping simply:

'Only showing for 44 days.'

From within her own party, Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake was quoted in the Daily Express as telling Truss during a radio appearance: 'Liz, love, stick to the day job.'

Life After a 49-Day Premiership

Truss resigned in October 2022 following the catastrophic market reaction to her government's mini-budget, which triggered currency instability and emergency Bank of England intervention.

She has consistently rejected personal responsibility for the crisis, later blaming the Treasury, the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility in her memoir.

Since leaving office, she has increasingly oriented her public profile towards American conservative audiences, delivering speeches and partnering with US-based media networks.

Digital Reinvention or Political Revival?

Truss's move into online broadcasting reflects a broader trend of former politicians using digital platforms to bypass mainstream media and speak directly to ideologically aligned audiences.

Whether The Liz Truss Show signals a serious political revival or simply a polarising new chapter in her post-premiership career remains unclear. For now, her dramatic transition from No 10 to online shock-jock has ensured one thing: Liz Truss is once again commanding attention.