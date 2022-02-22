Queen Elizabeth II may hold the title of most influential royal but according to a lawyer, Meghan Markle is the most inspirational.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu still considers the Duchess of Sussex a royal because she is married to Britain's Prince Harry. She is still part of the Royal Family even though she and the Duke of Sussex no longer represent the monarchy since January 2020.

"I don't think Meghan is a past royal...she is absolutely still royal. Is she inspiring? I think so," she told The Express before she revealed why this is so.

Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu explained, "I think some of Meghan's inspiration comes from her and how she's handled all this. Clearly, she got to a point where she was like 'Forget you all, I deserve better than this.' But most so is the reaction she has been able to generate from people who would not normally talk about these things."

The activist said brown and black women alike "are standing together in solidarity with Meghan because the same things happen to us. It's on a larger scale for Meghan because she's got the global eye amplified to her. But what they are doing to her is what they do to us, too."

Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu even compared Meghan Markle to the late Princess Diana. She said they are both popular royals who were able to "generate the kind of support that no other member of the Royal Family has been able to generate."

She said the Duchess of Sussex also knows how to relate to members of the society who were not born rich and worked hard to achieve their dreams. She called the former "Suits" star an "independent woman and a millionaire" even before she dated and married the Duke of Sussex. Suffice to say, she was already established in her career and finances so the royals did not actually give her "anything that she didn't already have."

"So I would definitely say that Meghan, in 2022, is the most inspirational royal" Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu concluded. She even credited Meghan Markle for giving Prince Harry "the wings he needed to fly."