A new government-backed documentary is stirring global attention for its bold claim that alien tech could soon make interstellar travel and teleportation a reality. Titled The Age of Disclosure, the film is directed by Dan Farah, known for producing Ready Player One. It premieres on 21 November 2025 in select cinemas in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., with a worldwide release on Prime Video.

The documentary arrives amid heightened public interest in unidentified aerial phenomena following the September congressional hearings in Washington. Officials had urged transparency on possible extraterrestrial evidence.

Farah described the film as 'the most credible and serious documentary ever made on this topic'. He said it explores how recovered alien tech could unlock humanity's next step in deep-space exploration and instant transportation.

Interstellar travel means moving between stars or planetary systems. Teleportation involves the instant movement of matter or energy from one place to another. Both remain beyond current scientific reach due to huge distances, limited propulsion systems, and massive energy needs.

However, the documentary suggests these limits might soon change. Government insiders in The Age of Disclosure claim that technology of non-human origin could make such feats achievable. Reports from Collider say some officials even called this discovery 'the biggest in human history'. They described the potential benefits as 'limitless for humankind'.

Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, said evidence shows 'intelligence has arrived from another world'. He added that these beings might be acting 'out of self-preservation' as humans progress technologically. Hal Puthoff, chief scientist of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, linked the military's 'Tic Tac UFO' encounters to an 'unknown intelligence testing human capabilities'.

According to Variety, The Age of Disclosure explores an alleged 80-year effort by the US government and its agencies to conceal non-human technology. It documents a global race among nations attempting to reverse-engineer advanced alien tech. The claims come from 34 individuals within military, intelligence, and defence circles.

One of the most striking testimonies comes from Jay Stratton, a former Defence Intelligence Agency official. He said, 'I have seen, with my own eyes, non-human craft and non-human beings'. Other featured figures include Lue Elizondo, who leaked Navy UFO videos in 2017, and Stanford's Dr Garry Nolan, who offers scientific insight on how such technologies might function.

The film also features senior politicians and military officers pushing for transparency, such as Senators Marco Rubio and Kirsten Gillibrand, former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, and Commander Dave Fravor, the pilot linked to the 'Tic Tac' incident.

Farah said his goal is not to sensationalise UFOs but to legitimise discussion using credible sources, as per Collider. He explained that each participant was a 'high-level official with lawful clearance who felt obliged to share partial truth with the public'. Farah added that collective testimony from dozens of officials ensures protection and credibility.

The release follows a growing movement in Congress demanding full disclosure of UAP evidence. Collider notes that the film blends science, politics, and human testimony, aiming to reshape how humanity perceives its place in the cosmos.

The Age of Disclosure debuts on 21 November 2025. It screens in selected US theatres and streams globally the same day on Amazon Prime Video, distributed by Relentless Releasing. Pre-orders are already open on Prime Video.

The film's first trailer, released in January 2025, gained over 20 million views before its SXSW premiere in March, according to Variety. As anticipation builds, viewers await whether this revelation of alien tech will redefine what science once thought impossible.