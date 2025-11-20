The entertainment world was rocked by the tragic news of Chinese actor Yu Menglong's sudden death on 11 September 2025. Initial reports provided by his agency Tianyu Media cited a fall as the cause; however, the subsequent swirl of controversy and alleged 'evidence' suggesting corporate mistreatment and even an intentional act—that Menglong might have been thrown down the balcony—fuelled widespread international and domestic outrage.

The official statement ruled the death accidental due to intoxication, though this was widely rejected by the public, who demanded further investigation. The shocking and unresolved circumstances of his passing inevitably cast a spotlight back onto his professional and personal life.

Among the most scrutinised elements was his enduring yet often misunderstood relationship with his former co-star, the supremely famous actress Yang Mi. Now, months later, as the pain of his loss and the questions surrounding his death linger, an old clip involving the two stars has resurfaced, dragging their long-standing connection—and Yang Mi's subsequent actions—into the harsh, unrelenting glare of public scrutiny.

The Resurfaced Clip: Tension Between And Yu Menglong

The professional foundation of their on-screen chemistry was solidified during their collaboration on the hugely popular drama Eternal Love (also known as Three Lives, Three Worlds, Ten Miles of Peach Blossom). Following Yu Menglong's passing, social media platforms buzzed with renewed interest in the nature of their real-life relationship. The spark that ignited the latest firestorm was an old clip captured at a promotional event. The event in question was a press conference held in 2017 for the series Eternal Love.

This footage, which quickly went viral, captured a peculiar moment just before Menglong was due to take the stage. In the clip, actress Yang Mi is distinctly seen pushing a staff member's phone away multiple times. This action, captured from multiple angles, was instantly dissected by online commentators. The prevailing, and most damaging, speculation suggested that Yang Mi was deliberately trying to distance herself from the actor or attempting to avoid appearing too close to him in a professional setting.

Her accompanying remark, delivered in the heat of the moment, was also captured: 'Thank you, throw it away.' As the video gained massive traction across various platforms, users began creating complex theories about the actors' dynamic.

While no substantive evidence was ever presented to support the rumours, many online observers claimed they sensed a palpable moment of tension or emotional distance between the two highly visible actors, fuelling a narrative of a potential professional or personal rift.

The sheer volume of this speculation ensured that the clip became one of the most talked-about moments related to the actors' shared history, momentarily overshadowing their professional achievements.

Setting The Record Straight: Defending Yang Mi And Yu Menglong's Relationship

As the narrative concerning a potential feud between Yang Mi and Yu Menglong continued to spiral, key figures stepped forward to offer a vital counter-explanation and correct the public's perception. Crucially, the staff member involved in the incident addressed the situation directly.

They explained that the phone in question was actively being used to record the event, an action which, according to Yang Mi, was disrupting the necessary flow of the promotion by filming from an unapproved angle during a sensitive broadcast.

The staff member clarified that her light-hearted comment in the video, though firm, came across as far more serious and dismissive than it was intended to be in the moment. Furthermore, the actress found staunch defenders in her long-time fan base.

Loyal followers were quick to point out that Yang Mi is widely known within the industry for her straightforward, no-nonsense personality which often sees her enforce professional boundaries quite directly.

This reputation, they argued, explained her immediate and direct reaction to the disruption, suggesting her actions were purely professional and unrelated to Yu Menglong himself.

Furthermore, industry insiders firmly rejected the notion of any distance between Yang Mi and Yu Menglong. They asserted that the two were, in fact, incredibly close. Their relationship was routinely characterised by the warm, familial term of 'siblings', reflecting a deep, supportive professional bond that extended beyond their initial work on Eternal Love.

Testament to their closeness, Yang Mi even made multiple supportive appearances on some of Menglong's subsequent shows and public platforms, cementing the perception of a strong and affectionate friendship that stood in sharp contrast to the brief, controversial viral clip.

The insider accounts and staff clarification served as a necessary corrective, attempting to shift the public focus away from mere sensationalism and back towards the reality of a complex, supportive relationship tragically cut short.

The overall sentiment amongst those close to them is that the viral speculation unfairly maligned a bond that was, in truth, one of mutual respect and affection within the notoriously volatile Chinese entertainment landscape.

The legacy of Yu Menglong is tragically inseparable from the controversy surrounding his death and the subsequent spotlight cast upon his relationship with Yang Mi. While the viral clip suggested distance, the overwhelming evidence from insiders and fans paints a picture of mutual respect and a deeply supportive 'sibling' bond.