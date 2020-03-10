Last month, rumours about another major release from Apple was indicated to be sometime in March. Supply chain insiders have been vocal with their suggestions regarding a possible hardware launch in March. In fact, there were several new models expected such as the low-cost iPhone SE 2 and a new iPad Pro. The former seems to have been confirmed by third-party accessory manufacturers, but the latter still remains a speculation. However, available copies of iOS 14 appear to be revealing a lot about several products including the aforementioned slate.

The news comes from 9to5Mac as the publication spent some time diving into the contents of the upcoming software update. While the latest-generation iPad Pro is equipped adequately to turn it into a more mobile productivity platform, there are still some missing functionalities that keep it from competing against Windows-based or Android-based 2-in-1s. Unlike the two, there is limited support for mice or trackpads.

Nevertheless, if the clues hidden within the iOS 14 code is to be taken into consideration a big change might be on the way soon. Apple could soon be rolling out an update that enhances mouse support across all compatible devices in its catalogue. iOS 13 already supports the feature, but most users argue that there are still areas for improvements that can make it even better.

Another interesting tidbit gleaned from the software hints at two unreleased Smart Keyboard models. Moreover, it looks like the cursor will finally switch from multiple pointers in context to what is highlighted on the screen. An example given illustrates that it could switch from the default arrow to a hand with an index finger extended, if the user positions it over a link.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the iOS 14 code is the support for gestures like that on a Mac. The combination of both the new Smart Keyboards and gestures all but confirms that a trackpad will be built in. Unfortunately, unlike other hardware leaked by the software, there are no details about the form factor and placement of the trackpad. Earlier this year, it was likewise implied that LED-backlit keys could be another upgrade.