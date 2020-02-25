The tech industry is aware of how the US trade restrictions have affected Huawei's international sales. However, in its home country, the brand continues to do rather well. The Chinese market has never been dependent on Google Mobile Services since it is banned by the government. Hence, consumers can expect the manufacturer to continue with cutting-edge development of consumer electronics. Last year, it introduced the MatePad Pro, which was reportedly a China-only release, but it plans to target the global market with the MatePad Pro 5G.

Similar to its latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 30 series, this high-end slate still runs on an open-source Android OS. The only exception is the lack of support for Google's collection of apps and services. Nevertheless, consumers are looking at a 10.8-inch tablet that seems poised to rival Apple's iPad Pro. When it comes to productivity, Android tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S series have always been more flexible in terms of functionality.

Unlike iPadOS, users can connect a wide range of input devices such as keyboards and mice to turn the device into a portable workstation. As such, Huawei will be offering the MatePad Pro 5G with an optional keyboard case, an M-Pencil stylus and 5G connectivity, according to The Verge. While these are certainly impressive features for an Android tablet, the fact that it is compatible with 5G networks is a big step ahead of Apple's LTE-only tablets.

Another exclusive advantage it has over the iPad Pro is two-way wireless charging. Much like its premium handsets now and before, owners can wirelessly charge their tablet, and have it do the same for other devices such as the M-Pencil, earphones, and other gadgets that support the technology.

Huawei reveals that the screen-to-body ratio of the MatePad Pro 5G is estimated to be 90 percent, which is noticeable by the thin bezels around its IPS LCD display. A closer look reveals an 8-megapixel secondary camera set within a hole-punch cutout on one corner. Furthermore, the main camera lists a 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash (a feature not often seen on tablet cameras). Finally, within the frame is a HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset and a 7,250 mAh battery.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 5G will be available in two storage configurations: 256 GB and 512 GB with 8 GB of RAM each. Those who want more options can likewise choose between the Wi-Fi-only models and 4G LTE versions as well. Consumers can get it in four colours -- black, white, orange, and green.