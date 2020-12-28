Even with a price tag that could literally make one fall off a chair, many fans still want an iPhone 12. However, there are some "missing" features that buyers of the iPhone 12 are looking for.

The features of the iPhone have always been compared with those of Android phones. Although there are certain Android features that many iPhone users wish their own phones would also have, the said "missing" features are not necessarily being regarded as deal-breakers.

Since time immemorial, Apple did not allow users to expand the memory of its phones. So unlike Android phones wherein users can opt to expand the memory, iPhone 12 users will not see that feature coming anytime soon. One can either purchase the variant with the biggest storage capacity at a higher price, or stick with the basic one and live with it. The basic iPhone 12 has a 64 GB storage capacity, which many may consider as minimal vis-a-vis the high-quality photos and videos the phone can take. The bigger storage capacity iPhone has 256 GB. Those who want more could go for the 512 GB of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Another feature that users are missing is the telephoto lens. The iPhone 12's camera is hands down fantastic. However, the basic model could not zoom in with a telephoto lens. This is available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max though. So those who would like to have this fantastic feature must be prepared to shell out a bit more cash as compared to those who are good with settling for the iPhone 12.

Since it is very likely that while the iPhone 12 was being developed by tech gurus at Apple, they have not yet heard about face masks becoming a part of the new normal, they missed on the possibility of the FaceID not working with masks on. The iPhone 12 no longer has the classic home button, which has a built-in fingerprint scanner. What it has is FaceID, which unfortunately does not work well with face masks. So, iPhone 12 users are back to entering PIN codes. While the conventional PIN option may still be a good substitute, the built-in fingerprint scanners would have been better.

Despite this, there is no doubt that there is an overwhelming demand for the iPhone 12. Its great features still outweigh the "missing" features that a number of users are looking for.