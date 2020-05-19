With most of this year's high-profile tech events transitioning to an online-only experience, there are bound to be some errors. While it not directly related to the press conference, some key information might have been uploaded in advance. Thus, the latest one to surface is about the iPhone 12 series, which is rumoured to debut next month at the WWDC20.

A few months ago, sources were able to secure an unreleased copy of iOS 14, which is likely the highlight of Apple's upcoming virtual presentation this June. Data embedded within the code already confirmed several products that were launched in March and April.

This new set of leaks reportedly comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young. According to Apple insiders, the specifications have already been finalised with mass production pegged to begin in July.

Unlike the iPhone 11 series, there appears to be four models in development with 5G connectivity likely integrated, as detailed by Tom's Guide. Until Apple confirms it at WWDC20, everything listed should be taken with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 12

Starting with the base model of the iPhone 12, reports claim that it will sport a compact 5.4-inch flexible OLED panel from Samsung. It was initially suggested that BOE would supply the screens, but it looks like the South Korean consumer electronics group secured the contract once more. The resolution is likewise upgraded to 2340 x 1080 pixels and should carry a $649 retail price.

iPhone 12 Max

Unlike its predecessor, Apple will be offering a bigger version of its mid-range handset. The $749 Max is purportedly the successor to last year's iPhone 11. The 6.1-inch OLED panel will be sourced from both LG and BOE and flaunt a display resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels.

iPhone 12 Pro

Armed with a 6.1-inch flexible Samsung OLED panel what sets this apart from the regular model is the 10-bit colour support. Young hints that Apple will likely call it XDR in promotional materials. The 12 Pro will have the same resolution as the 12 Max but possibly tout a 120 Hz refresh rate. Pricing is estimated to be at $999.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The last model to be unveiled in June is the biggest of the series at 6.7 inches. Again, the screen is a flexible OLED unit from Samsung with a higher resolution at 2778 x 1824 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Everything else should match that of the Pro but with a more expensive $1,099 price tag.

Other specifications

Except for the iPhone 12 Max, all models are expected to use Samsung's Y-OCTA technology which will contribute to its slim profile. The Pro versions will use a quad-camera configuration with a LiDAR ToF sensor, while the regular ones have dual-camera setup instead. Finally, storage sizes will range from as low as 64 GB up to 512 GB depending on the model.