There have been conflicting reports regarding the official debut of the iPhone 12 series. Earlier this year, there was a growing concern over how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect scheduled events and product launches in 2020. However, after Apple successfully released its new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPhone SE, it appeared that everything might be on track for the company this year. It was recently announced that its flagship smartphones will be delayed, but it seems many might have misunderstood the message.

Shortly after the Cupertino-based tech outfit's Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri confirmed its delay, it was indicated by sources to become available in October. In fact, even renowned insider Jon Prosser posted on Twitter the purported schedule of announcements which saw the iPhone 12 slated a month after September.

The iPhone 11 was launched on Sept. 10, 2019, which is interesting because Apple just ran a test feed on its official YouTube account for a live event on the same date. Looking back, analysts believe that what Maestri referred to "available a few weeks later" was about the supply. Many likely assumed that what the CFO meant was for the announcement and release.

Now, it might be possible that Apple will introduce the iPhone 12 along with other new products next month. What these might be are now subject to speculation as some claim it would be the rumoured AirPods Studio or the AirPower wireless charging platform that was teased years before.

Another interesting feature that might ship with the iPhone 12 is the upgraded refresh rate. This was reportedly spotted by PhoneArena after it tinkered around with a copy of iOS 14 beta 5. The "Limit Frame Rate" option suggests that it might have a 120 Hz ProMotion display out of the box. On the other hand, it implies that a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology is not included.

Unfortunately, it all boils down to battery capacity, as it has been noted that the iPhone 12 series will use a new processor. The addition of 5G technology, high refresh rates, and other features normally mean an increased toll on power requirements. Consumers have been eager to learn more about Apple's upcoming flagship after insiders hinted it could ship without a charger and EarPods.