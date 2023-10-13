According to DxOMark, the iPhone 15 Pro Max houses the best front-mounted camera, which comes in handy for capturing selfies and video calling. To recap, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series about three weeks ago.

Notably, the iPhone 15 series comprises the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has been making headlines lately for various negative reasons. For instance, some iPhone 15 Pro Max users complained about a rattling sound from the earpiece.

Aside from this, Apple acknowledged heating issues in the iPhone 15 Pro model earlier this month and assured it will fix such issues in the future. Still, some users are heaping praise on the Cupertino-based tech giant for offering a superior camera setup on the latest iPhone lineup.

iPhone 15 Pro Max DxOMark test result, ranking

The selfie camera test results shared by DxOMark show that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best selfie camera smartphone currently available in the market. The steeply-priced iPhone 15 Pro Max has passed the test with flying colours, reaching a score of 149.

Selfie enthusiasts, this one's for you! DxOMark rates the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the best selfie camera on a smartphone. What's your top choice for selfies?#iPhone #Apple #iPhone15ProMax #DxOMark #selfie pic.twitter.com/fSTVOsF0B9 — Smartprix (@Smartprix) October 12, 2023

It is worth noting that this is the highest score in a DxOMark selfie camera test. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max dethroned last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max to sit at the top of the selfie camera ranking. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 145.

According to the test result, the new iPhone model is capable of delivering better performance, despite retaining its predecessor's camera setup. To those unaware, the highest-end model features a 12MP selfie camera that supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

Furthermore, this front shooter comes with f/1.9 aperture and autofocus. These improvements in camera performance have been attributed to the A17 Pro processor and software improvements. The folks at DxOMark were impressed with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's bokeh, exposure and colour.

iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best selfie camera smartphone, according to @DXOMARK. pic.twitter.com/gkEqUwqZEd — Akash Pandey (@pennedbyhim) October 12, 2023

Aside from this, the handset offers fast and reliable autofocus, coupled with a wide depth of field. The handset was able to capture even minuscule detail in bright light for photos as well as videos. Even the stabilisation was pretty effective when holding the phone still and moving while recording.

Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max does not disappoint when it comes to clicking bokeh shots. Apparently, the handset has a very accurate subject isolation in bokeh mode. Despite having a slew of advantages, the iPhone 15 Pro Max selfie camera has some cons too.

iPhone 15 Pro Max selfie camera

Pros

It offers perfect exposure and wide dynamic range for photos and videos.

The phone's autofocus is highly reliable and fast and has a wide depth of field.

It captures high levels of detail even in bright light for photos and videos.

It offers near-flawless subject isolation in bokeh mode.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers impressive stabilisation when you're holding the device still or moving while recording.

Cons

Sharpness differences between frames when recording videos while walking.

Colour quantisation artefacts in photos and videos.

Noise across all shooting conditions.

It is safe to say that Apple introduced a slew of upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro series, including India's GPS alternative NavIC. Still, the iPhone 15 series is turning out to be a big headache for the American technology giant.

Since the company started delivering the new iPhone, buyers have been complaining about numerous issues. Let's take a look at a few.

Screen burning

The latest issue reported in the iPhone 15 Pro series is screen burning. Screen burning alludes to permanent discolouration of the screen panel.

Automatic rebooting

Some iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro are mysteriously turning themselves off at night, according to iPhone owners. As per some Reddit users, an unknown phenomenon is causing affected iPhone models to turn off temporarily.

Overheating

Overheating issues of the iPhone 15 Pro models were reported on the very first day of the deliveries. According to some users, the iPhone 15 Pro heats up very quickly when charging. Apple tried to fix the issue by rolling out a new iOS 17 update.

Durability

Housed in a titanium frame, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be lighter and stronger than their precursors.

However, when the iPhone 15 Pro was put to the test, it did not turn out to be durable.