The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series successors continue to float around the rumour mill. The purported iPhone 15 lineup has also been subject to a lot of leaks.

In the meantime, Apple is leaving no stone unturned to keep details about its next iPhones under wraps. Still, key details about the next iPhone series models continue to pop up on the internet.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on its in-house 5G modem. This could be Apple's attempt to eliminate its dependency on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G chips.

Apple's alleged 5G modem could oust the Snapdragon 5G modem in the next few years if this speculation turns out to be true. However, a new report claims that TSMC will be supplying the Qualcomm 5G chip for the upcoming iPhone models.

In other words, the iPhone 15‌ series will pack a Qualcomm 5G chip under the hood. Notably, this chip is fabbed on 5nm and 4nm processes.

According to a report by IT Home, the Apple iPhone 14 series comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem. This 5G-ready modem extends battery life and improves 5G speed.

The report further suggests the Apple iPhone 15 will have a superior chipset in the form of the Snapdragon X70. This chipset has artificial intelligence functions and can increase the average speed.

Moreover, the chipset enhances the signal quality and coverage and minimizes latency. Aside from this, the Snapdragon X70 chip can improve energy efficiency by up to 60 per cent.

Earlier reports indicated that the American tech giant is planning to use its in-house 5G modem by next year. However, follow-up reports beg to differ.

Some new reports claim Apple wasn't successful in developing its own 5G baseband chip. As a result, the company has decided to continue using Qualcomm modems for future iPhones.

It is unclear whether Apple will continue or abandon the development of its 5G modems. A separate report by GT suggests the Apple 5G modems will not see the light of day until 2025.