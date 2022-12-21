Apple has a reputation for launching various models of iPhones. However, the iPhone Pro models usually garner more popularity than their non-Pro counterparts.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has spared no effort to change that without any success. In a bid to popularize the non-Pro models, Apple has been experimenting with the mid- to low-end iPhone versions for quite some time now.

Now, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a piece of vital information regarding the iPhone SE 4 launch. According to Kuo, the American tech giant might either postpone or cancel mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE model.

Notably, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will not see the light of day until 2024. Kuo attributes Apple's decision to cancel or postpone the launch of the iPhone SE 3 successor to lower-than-expected demand.

Moreover, the cost of materials has significantly increased due to the full-screen design. As a result, the upcoming iPhones are likely to carry steeper price tags than the existing iPhone models.

This could be another reason for the iPhone SE 4 cancellation. Apparently, Apple is leaving no stone unturned to bring product development costs down amid a looming global recession.

Aside from the iPhone SE models, other iPhone models have witnessed disappointing sales lately. To recap, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 14 Plus failed to meet Apple's expectations in terms of sales.

The Cupertino-based tech firm reduced the production of the iPhone 14 Plus model while increasing the production of the Pro models due to high demand.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a flagship killer. It will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 720 pixels. Moreover, it might carry an IP67 rating.

The SE 4 could use a 3,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging support. Under the hood, it will probably pack the Apple A16 Bionic processor.

For optics, the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly feature a 12MP rear-mounted camera. Upfront, it will house a 7MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

Apple hasn't confirmed its plan to cancel the iPhone SE 4 yet. Different sources are likely to shed some light on the fate of the iPhone SE 3 successor in the coming days.