Iqbal Theba is reminding internet trolls to be compassionate and to stop accusing his "Glee" co-star Lea Michele of being racist.

The actor took to Twitter to stop assumptions that Michele also mistreated him as she allegedly did to her other co-stars. Theba said she "never mistreated" him and he also came to her defence and reminded everyone that she already apologised for her alleged past bad behaviour.

"Lot of people r assuming that @LeaMichele mistreated me. Let me state it clearly that I was never mistreated by her. And if some of the cast were treated badly then she has apologized for it which is wonderful," Theba wrote.

The Pakistani-American actor, who played Principal Figgins on "Glee," then asked internet trolls to stop spreading hate and accusing Michele of being racist. Instead, he implored that they show compassion and be mindful before accusing anyone of being racist.

"But being called a racist is too heavy & unfair a burden 4 most of us, specially in these troubled times. So, please be compassionate, careful & responsible before we accuse anyone of this horrible thing called racism," the 56-year old added and he closed his tweet with, "I love each & everyone of my fellow cast members from our great show @OfficialGLEEtv Be safe & be well. Much love."

There were a few who thanked Theba for standing up for Michele. One user commented, "Thank you so much for saying that and... kinda standing up for Lea if I must say. I love you." Another wrote, "Thank you! Finally someone who says something smart! She apologized for everything so they should leave her alone and stop attack her. All this hate isn't healthy."

Thank you Iqbal. Thank you!!!! People freaking jumped to conclusions too quickly! June 4, 2020

Itâ€™s so nice to see some of Leaâ€™s former cast mates arenâ€™t coming together to try to ruin her career. We stan principal figgins — peneolope (@peneolope1) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, there were also those who said that Michele's apologies are futile and expressed their hatred toward her.

"YOUR experience is not their experience. That is how they viewed her and sometimes apologies just don't heal," one commented. Another said, "Because for you it was an apology saying 'I don't remember ' and 'I'm sorry that how you perceived me' she never did anything to you.. great! Let other people she did wrong decide if they want to forgive her."

If she said something racist NO we are not forgiving her. Thatâ€™s how we got HERE! It may be heavy but sweeping heavy ish under the rug is again how we got here. I havenâ€™t heard anything racist yet. But no running from this. Hollywood doesnâ€™t need anymore bullies. — Emmy Morgan (@MsEmmyMorgan) June 4, 2020

Theba's tweet and defence of Michele comes after a few of their "Glee" co-stars recently revealed that she was disrespectful and mean towards them on the set.