Iran has reportedly examined potential attacks on US-linked military targets in Europe if Donald Trump expands strikes on Iranian infrastructure, raising fears that the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East.

Two people close to the Iranian regime told the Financial Times that Iranian forces have assessed possible strikes against US assets in south-eastern Europe. One country mentioned was Bulgaria, which recently approved the use of its Bezmer air base for US refuelling aircraft.

Another insider said Cyprus was also discussed as a possible target. A British air base in Akrotiri was struck by a drone in March, although Western officials suspected the attack was carried out by Iranian-aligned forces rather than directly ordered by Tehran.

The discussions reflect a more confrontational mood inside Iran, where officials increasingly believe a renewed full-scale conflict with the US could become unavoidable.

'No Limits' if US Goes Too Far

Iran's potential response would depend on Washington's next move, according to the insiders. One said Tehran was preparing options if Trump followed through on threats to attack Iranian infrastructure.

Last month, Trump warned that the US could destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant in response to each Iranian attack on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. A second insider said Iran would place 'no limits' on retaliation if it judged US action to be excessive.

'Should the US go too far, Iran will defend itself at any price, go beyond the region and hit Europe too,' the person said. Iranian forces have also reportedly examined the possibility of targeting subsea fibre-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz if tensions escalate further.

Hormuz Talks Remain Stalled

The reported threats come as talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore negotiations over a wider peace agreement remain stalled.

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A June memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran collapsed last month after Iran attacked vessels in the strait, with both sides accusing each other of violating the interim arrangement.

The US later renewed its blockade on Iranian ports. Trump said Tuesday that there were 'no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled' with Iran, highlighting the current breakdown in diplomacy.

Iranian hardliners have also gained influence. Last week, Tehran's leadership promoted tougher security figures to senior positions, a move analysts interpreted as a sign that diplomatic efforts have been pushed aside for now.

Europe Put on Notice

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already warned that any base used to launch attacks against Iranian territory could become a 'legitimate target.' The warning included the UK, amid concerns over possible American use of British military facilities.

Iran has also sought to demonstrate its long-range capabilities. After the US and Israel launched the war in February, Washington accused Tehran of firing missiles toward Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean located about 4,000km away.

The missiles did not reach the base. Turkey later said NATO air defences intercepted several ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

Analysts Say Threat Is Real but Limited

Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said the missile threat to Europe was 'real, but limited.'

He said Iran could use medium-range ballistic missiles against US-linked assets in southern or south-eastern Europe, but longer-range strikes would likely be less accurate and carry smaller payloads.

Douglas Barrie of the International Institute for Strategic Studies said Iran appears to possess weapons with ranges exceeding 2,000km, although questions remain over its stockpile size and whether Tehran would risk deploying them.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported Iranian discussions or assessments of possible targets. The claims come from sources cited by the Financial Times and should be treated accordingly.