Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned that the United States will be 'punished today' after American forces carried out a new wave of overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure. The warning came on Thursday as the conflict between Washington and Tehran entered another volatile phase, with both sides exchanging military action across the Middle East.

The latest escalation followed Iran's reported 'surprise attack' on US military bases in the region the previous night. US President Donald Trump had signalled a response before the strikes, declaring 'it's our turn' after warning that Iran would be hit 'hard'.

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Iran's Revolutionary Guard Issues Fresh Warning

According to US military updates, American forces completed what they described as a 'heavy' series of strikes against Iranian targets overnight. The operation targeted command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defence sites, along with maritime capabilities.

The strikes followed Trump's public warning that the US would retaliate after Iran's attack on American bases. Washington has presented the operation as a direct response to Tehran's actions rather than the start of a new war campaign.

Iran responded swiftly. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that the United States would be 'punished today', signalling that Tehran intends to answer the latest attacks. The statement came as Iranian officials assessed the damage from the overnight bombardment.

Iranian state news agency Mehr reported that three members of the same family were killed during strikes on Qeshm Island. Images published after the attacks showed smoke rising over the area while rescue workers searched through damaged buildings for victims. The casualty report has not been independently verified.

The latest exchange also follows earlier joint US and Saudi strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Iranian media reported that four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in those operations.

US-Iran Conflict No Longer Just Military Strikes

The military confrontation is also happening alongside an escalating regional and diplomatic dispute.

China rejected reports suggesting it planned to supply weapons to Iran, with Beijing's foreign ministry describing the claims as 'completely groundless'. Trump had previously said he would be 'quite disappointed' with Chinese President Xi Jinping if such reports proved accurate.

The conflict has also spread into key maritime routes. A drone strike was reported against a US-owned tanker in Egypt, although details surrounding the incident remain limited.

Meanwhile, mourners gathered following attacks in Iraq, where crowds were reported to have chanted 'death to America' after strikes targeting Iran-backed groups. Those demonstrations underscored the wider regional impact of the conflict, which increasingly involves allied militias and neighbouring states alongside the direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Military developments continue to unfold rapidly, with claims and counterclaims emerging from multiple governments and state media outlets. Several reported incidents, including casualty figures and battlefield assessments, have yet to be independently verified.

With both Washington and Tehran signalling their willingness to respond militarily, officials across the region remain on alert for further retaliation as events unfold. As for peace efforts, earlier mediation efforts showed some progress. Qatar and Pakistan had been facilitating indirect contacts aimed at reviving a collapsed interim ceasefire, while Oman continued separate efforts to manage tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan also says diplomacy has not completely collapsed, despite the renewed fighting.