US President Donald Trump has vowed a forceful military response after US officials said Iran launched a missile attack targeting American forces in the Middle East, marking a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The comments came after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple ballistic missiles at US forces stationed in the region. According to US officials, the missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

The reported attack, which US officials said targeted an American military installation in Jordan, ended a brief lull in hostilities following recent diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran. Iranian authorities had not publicly responded to the US account at the time of publication.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump condemned the reported attack and warned that the United States would respond forcefully.

'We're going to beat the f***ing s**t out of them,' Trump said. 'We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating.'

Trump described the missile launch as a 'surprise attack', adding that US personnel had only minutes to respond before defensive systems intercepted the incoming missiles.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified Trump's account of the attack or the operational details described during the interview.

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US and Saudi Arabia Strike Iran-Backed Militias

According to CENTCOM, multiple ballistic missiles were launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with US air-defence systems intercepting the projectiles.

US officials said no American casualties had been reported following the attack. Independent verification of battlefield claims remains limited.

Iran has not publicly confirmed responsibility for the reported strike, and its official position had not been released when this article was published.

Following the reported missile attack, US officials said American and Saudi forces carried out oint strikes against Tehran-backed militia groups positions in eastern Iraq.

CENTCOM said the operation targeted sites allegedly used by Iranian-linked armed groups responsible for recent attacks against US personnel.

According to reports citing Iran-backed militia groups, at least 20 people were killed during the strikes. Those casualty figures have not been independently verified.

Trump said the operation had been co-ordinated with the Iraqi government and described the militias as 'a cancer on the world.' The strikes marked another serious escalation in a conflict that had appeared to slow down only days earlier, after Trump paused US strikes on Iran and pointed to progress in negotiations.

Neither Iraqi officials nor Saudi authorities had publicly released detailed accounts of the reported operation at the time of publication.

Talks With Iran Will Continue

Despite threatening further military action, Trump said diplomatic engagement with Iran would continue.

'We're going to let them keep talking,' he said.

The remarks reflect the administration's continued dual-track approach of maintaining diplomatic negotiations while warning of military consequences if attacks on US forces continue.

Trump had previously announced a pause in US strikes against Iran, citing progress in negotiations.

The latest reported attack has raised fresh uncertainty over whether those diplomatic efforts can continue.

Iran War Enters More Dangerous Phase

Financial markets reacted to the renewed tensions.

Brent crude rose by nearly 7%, approaching US$90 per barrel, as traders assessed the potential impact of escalating conflict in the Middle East on global energy supplies.

Analysts have repeatedly warned that any disruption involving the Gulf region could affect international oil markets because of its importance to global exports.

The latest developments follow months of heightened tensions involving Iran, US forces and Tehran-backed armed groups operating across the Middle East.

Jordan's military separately reported intercepting additional missiles on Wednesday, while US officials warned that any further attacks targeting American personnel or critical regional infrastructure could trigger additional military action.

Reports also indicated renewed concern surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

Iranian state media reported that the IRGC had intercepted three tankers travelling along what it described as an 'unsafe and illegal' route.

The reported missile attack represents another significant escalation in an already volatile regional conflict. However, many operational details, including casualty figures, battlefield claims and the full extent of military activity, remain based primarily on official statements and reports from parties involved in the conflict.

As is common during rapidly developing military events, some claims may change as additional information becomes available.