To recall, Trump had spent much of the past several days signalling that American military action against Iran could intensify.

Iran has dismissed President Donald Trump's latest military threats as 'psychological warfare,' after he claimed he had cancelled planned US strikes in the hope of securing a diplomatic breakthrough. The exchange comes as fighting across the Middle East entered its 156th day, with Washington maintaining military readiness while Tehran insisted it would retaliate against any future US attack.

Trump's comments mark the latest twist in a conflict that has seen repeated cycles of military escalation, diplomatic overtures and competing narratives from both sides. While the president portrayed his decision as an opportunity to advance negotiations, Iranian officials dismissed the announcement as political messaging rather than a genuine shift in US policy.

No ceasefire or formal diplomatic agreement has been announced publicly, leaving the status of any negotiations unclear.

Trump Says He Halted Planned Strikes to Give Diplomacy a Chance

The latest exchange follows several days of increasingly forceful rhetoric from the White House.

On Friday, Trump warned that the United States would strike Iran 'very hard' until Tehran could no longer sustain the conflict, while Iranian officials responded by threatening retaliation against regional energy infrastructure if American forces launched new attacks.

By Sunday, however, the president appeared to soften that position.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said US forces remained 'locked and loaded' but that he had decided to cancel planned military action because Middle Eastern countries had reached what he described as 'the perimeters of a deal.'

He added that any future agreement would require the 'complete and total' reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and a vital route for global oil exports.

Trump did not identify the countries involved in the reported discussions, provide evidence that negotiations were nearing completion, or specify what concessions either side had made.

As of publication, no government involved in the conflict has announced a ceasefire or confirmed that a diplomatic agreement is imminent.

Iran Rejects Trump's Account

Tehran quickly rejected Trump's characterisation of events.

Iranian officials described recent US military threats as 'psychological warfare,'arguing that Washington's rhetoric was designed to pressure Iran politically rather than signal an imminent military offensive.

State-linked media outlets responded with open mockery.

The semi-official Fars News Agency declared, 'Trump the fool has run out of steam!'

Another political commentator quoted by the outlet said, 'The Americans' mountain gave birth to a mouse once again.'

Meanwhile, the semi-official Mehr News Agency argued that Trump had 'once again backed away from his hollow threats and presented his retreat to the world as a favour.'

The commentary reflects Tehran's longstanding position that successive US military warnings are intended primarily to influence negotiations rather than represent fixed operational plans.

Despite Trump's emphasis on diplomacy, security conditions across the Middle East remain volatile.

The US State Department has issued updated security alerts for American citizens in Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates

The advisories warn travellers to prepare for possible disruptions as regional tensions continue.

Iran has also maintained its warning that any future attack on its territory would trigger retaliation against strategic energy infrastructure.

According to Iranian state-linked reporting, Tehran has warned that strikes on Iranian oil or gas facilities could prompt attacks targeting oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as gas infrastructure in Qatar and Israel.

Those threats continue to raise concerns over energy security throughout the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded crude oil passes.

Commercial Shipping Continues to Face Risks

The ongoing conflict has also continued to affect international shipping.

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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two separate maritime incidents off the coast of Oman on Saturday.

According to the agency, one commercial tanker sustained damage to its engine room after being struck by an unidentified projectile, while another vessel narrowly avoided being hit.

Authorities have not publicly attributed responsibility for either incident.

Shipping companies have increasingly altered routes or strengthened security precautions as attacks on commercial vessels have become a recurring feature of the wider regional conflict.

Uncertainty Persists Over Next Phase

Trump's decision to pause military action has introduced fresh uncertainty into an already volatile conflict.

While the White House continues to signal support for diplomacy, it has also stressed that US forces remain prepared to act if negotiations fail or American interests come under attack.

Iran, meanwhile, continues to dismiss Washington's warnings while insisting it will retaliate against any future military strike.

With no publicly confirmed ceasefire, no announced diplomatic framework and military forces on both sides remaining on high alert, the conflict has entered another uncertain phase.

Whether Sunday's rhetoric marks the beginning of renewed diplomacy or merely another pause before further escalation remains unclear.