Irina Shayk is for the first time opening up about her life after the exit of Bradley Cooper and her experience as a single mother.

The supermodel who has always maintained silence on her four-year relationship with ex Bradley Cooper and their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, opened up to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the magazine's March 2020 cover story.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple," the 34-year-old said about Cooper, with whom she split in June 2019.

Irina Shayk further told that she still feels "very lucky" for the time that she spent with Cooper. "I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground," she said.

The former couple now co-parent daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. About the experience of a single working mom she said: "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in June 2019, just weeks after she split with Cooper, Shayk had said she continues to believe in marriage.

"Everyone looks at (marriage) differently. Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it," she had said.

Shayk started dating the 45-year-old actor in the spring of 2015 and welcomed daughter Lea with him in March 2017. Although the couple kept their love life out of the public eye, their 2019 breakup made a lot of headlines.

In the Vogue issue, Shayk recalled feeling she was born in the wrong body and was supposed to be a boy when she was 14 and lost her father to pneumonia. "I always felt like I was born in the wrong body. I felt I was supposed to be a boy... I don't know why. Maybe it's because my father always wanted a boy," Shayk said.

However, Shyak loves being a woman now. Talking about her struggle with it in the childhood, Shayk said: "When he (father) passed away, I thought, 'Since I'm a guy, now it's my time to take care of the family. I said to myself I would never get married. Of course, later on in life, I outgrew that, and I love being a woman. But I remember that feeling."