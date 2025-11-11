In a poignant culmination of his illustrious tenure, Ireland's ninth president, Michael D Higgins, bid farewell to Áras an Uachtaráin on 10 November 2025, marking the end of 14 transformative years that redefined the presidency through activism, poetry, and unyielding commitment to social justice.

Adored nationwide for his grandfatherly warmth, outspoken critiques on housing crises and global inequities, and endearing walks with his Bernese mountain dogs, Higgins departs as a figure who inspired memes, children's books, and profound national reflection.

A Poignant Departure and Guard of Honour

On the evening of 10 November 2025, Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina emerged from Áras an Uachtaráin to resounding cheers, their departure delayed slightly as they rang the peace bell one final time. Members of the Sanctuary Runners—a group comprising Irish citizens, migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees, with Higgins as patron—formed a guard of honour outside the Phoenix Park gates, braving the biting cold to express gratitude for his steadfast support.

Monika Pumpkin, originally from Botswana and marking her birthday that day, presented the couple with roses, declaring it an 'honour' to stand there and thanking Higgins for championing 'all migrants in Ireland'. The runners lined the avenue, applauding as the car departed, a scene captured in a heartfelt X post from the Irish Independent: 'Watch: Runners give Michael D Higgins guard of honour as he departs Áras for final time as President'.

Watch: Runners give Michael D Higgins guard of honour as he departs Áras for final time as President https://t.co/Hvk65kduyo — Irish Independent (@Independent_ie) November 10, 2025

Earlier, Bernese mountain dog owners gathered for a farewell, honouring Higgins's affection for the breed—exemplified by his current companion Misneach and late pets Bród, who passed in 2023, and Síoda in 2020. This intimate send-off underscored the personal bonds forged during his presidency, blending ceremony with genuine community spirit.

Championing Social Justice Amid Controversy

Across his term from 11 November 2011 to 10 November 2025, Higgins became known for speaking directly on issues of poverty, housing and global inequality. In a 2022 speech in Naas, he departed from his prepared remarks to lament failures in social welfare provision, drawing on his own childhood experiences.

His activism extended globally, warning in 2023 that Ireland was 'playing with fire' over foreign policy drifts and NATO expansions, later apologising for a quip about Professor Louise Richardson's 'very large DBE'. At the September 2025 Ploughing Championships, he urged 'exclusion from the United Nations itself' for Israel amid Gaza's 'genocide', while his 2016 tribute to Fidel Castro as 'a giant among global leaders' sparked backlash, with Fine Gael's Charlie Flanagan respecting his right to speak yet disagreeing.

Detractors accused him of overstepping constitutional bounds, but supporters hailed his 'flashes of political poetry' for articulating public frustrations on shelter, education, and equality. This blend of candour and compassion cemented his role as a moral compass.

A Legacy of Warmth, Poetry, and National Unity

Higgins' presidency, spanning Ireland's State centenary, the first official UK visit, and a meeting with Pope Francis, transformed the Áras into a beacon of creativity and inclusion. Renowned as the 'grandfather of the nation', he fostered unity during the Covid-19 pandemic through dignified broadcasts and symbolic dog walks, while his patronage of groups like Pavee Point amplified voices of Travellers and Roma for equality.

A poet and former arts minister, Higgins championed human rights, earning the Law Society's 15 October 2025 award for justice dedication. His erudition and decency transcended politics, inspiring affection nationwide—re-elected unopposed in 2018 with first-preference love, per public sentiment.

As he returns to Galway, Higgins reflected: Serving as president of Ireland was 'a great privilege'... This enduring warmth, from memes to milestones, ensures his blueprint guides successors like Connolly.