As of July 1st, Greece has introduced a new set of labour laws enabling specific sectors to expand to a six-day working week to boost employment and productivity. This shift allows for a transition from a 40-hour workweek to a 48-hour workweek, offering employees the option to work an additional two hours per day or an extra eight-hour day.

The legislation applies specifically to private businesses providing 24-hour services, excluding food service and tourism sectors.

A Nation Bucking the Trend

Following a significant economic recovery after a severe financial crisis, Greece is taking another unconventional step towards financial stability. This time, it's a 48-hour workweek designed to enhance productivity. Labour unions have vehemently criticised the measure, labelling it "barbaric".

The government, led by pro-business Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, justifies the initiative by highlighting concerns over a shrinking population and a shortage of skilled workers. The demographic shift is seen as a "ticking timebomb". Emigration, particularly among young, educated Greeks, has been substantial since the debt crisis, reducing the available workforce.

Balancing Productivity and Worker Rights

Under the new legislation, employees in eligible industries can work an additional two hours per day or take an extra eight-hour shift. This extended work will be compensated with a 40% daily wage top-up. The government claims this addresses both the issue of unpaid overtime and the prevalence of undeclared work.

However, critics remain sceptical. Akis Sotiropoulos, an executive with the civil servants' union Adedy, highlights the lack of a strong workplace inspection tradition in Greece. He fears this reform could eliminate the five-day workweek, as employers can mandate a sixth day. Unions view this as a rollback of workers' rights disguised as flexibility. They argue that better productivity stems from improved work conditions and a higher quality of life, factors demonstrably linked to shorter workweeks.

Greek Workers Already Overburdened

Adding to the complexity is that Greeks already work the longest in Europe, averaging 41 hours per week, according to Eurostat. Low wages compound the issue, with critics pointing out the disparity between "Bulgarian salaries" and "British prices".

This situation has contributed to the brain drain of young talent and is part of why Greece is not among the European countries shifting to a four-day workweek. Countries like Belgium have established the right to a four-day workweek within legislation, and pilot programmes in the UK, Germany, and Japan have yielded positive results. The benefits of shorter workweeks include increased productivity due to improved employee focus, a direct contrast to extending the workweek.

The legislation also encourages those on pensions to return to work. Grigoris Kalomoiris, head of the union for retired teachers, questions why the government would ask pensioners to work longer while young Greeks struggle to find jobs. He argues that the policy unfairly burdens retirees and fails to address labour shortages and low wages.

The Future of Greece's Workweek

The success of this experiment hinges on its ability to achieve its stated goals. Can it boost productivity, reduce undeclared labour, and offer fair compensation for extended hours without sacrificing worker well-being? Time will tell if this gamble will prove a catalyst for growth or continue to exploit an already vulnerable workforce. Greece's contentious new initiative undoubtedly opens a new chapter in the debate surrounding work-life balance and optimal work hours.

This detailed overview of Greece's new labour laws reflects the critical perspectives and anticipated impacts, providing a comprehensive understanding of the significant changes in the nation's approach to working hours and productivity.