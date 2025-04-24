A Canadian job seeker's dream was dashed when a potential employer withdrew a job offer upon learning about his already-booked holiday.

Posting under the Reddit username Cigixx, the applicant vented his frustration online, explaining how his job hunt came to an abrupt halt right at the finish line. 'Job offer cancelled because of pre-planned vacation,' his post read, with his disappointment palpable.

He had been sailing through the process—impressing during interviews, acing assessments, and already envisioning his first day on the job. Then came the question: 'Got any vacations planned?'

Being honest backfired spectacularly. The moment he mentioned his upcoming trip, he noticed the interviewer's expression change. He knew then and there it was over.

A Two-Week Break That Cost Him the Job

Cigixx had a holiday planned for September. As the position was set to begin in early June, he believed the two-week break wouldn't pose an issue. But the response from the employer was disheartening: 'They said it would probably be too much time off so early on. That I was a really good fit, but they don't want someone to take that many days off in the first year.'

He explained further, 'It is a permanent position, so I didn't think this would be an issue—especially since those two weeks are after the first 90 days of starting the job.' He ended his post with a difficult question: 'Was I supposed to lie then? Did I make the right decision by telling the truth?'

Online Community Backs His Integrity

The Reddit community was quick to show support, with many suggesting the company had rigid or unreasonable policies. 'They sound like an appalling company to work for, so you've dodged a bullet,' one user commented.

Others praised Cigixx for being upfront. 'You did the right thing by telling them from the start,' another said, suggesting that honesty should never be punished.

One user noted that he could have offered to take the time off unpaid. Cigixx replied that he did just that, but the employer's response was simply, 'Well yeah, of course it would be unpaid.' This dismissive reaction only reinforced perceptions that the company may not be a desirable place to work.

Expert Advice on Discussing Holiday Plans with Employers

Career advice site Monster outlines why it's important to tell potential employers about any pre-planned holidays—something that may, surprisingly, work in an applicant's favour. Their reasons include:

Demonstrates honesty from the outset

Aids in scheduling and planning

Shows professionalism

Helps avoid future conflicts

Builds trust with the employer

Monster also offers advice on how best to approach the subject during the recruitment process:

Choose the Right Moment: 'It's best to wait until the second interview round, when potential start dates may naturally come up in conversation and the recruiter or hiring manager may inquire about your availability.' Know What to Say: 'It's important to be confident in these types of situations, but also concise about your plans. A good example is, "I want to be upfront about a pre-planned vacation I have scheduled from 24th to 29th June. I'm really excited about possibly joining your team and want to make sure we can plan around this if I'm selected for the position."' Be Proactive and Show Commitment: 'Discussing holiday plans early can actually be beneficial. In companies where leave is accrued, it's worth asking if borrowing from future days is possible. This shows your willingness to balance personal and professional responsibilities.' Offer Flexibility: 'Emphasise your flexibility. Express a readiness to help prepare before your leave or support the team's schedule. This demonstrates a proactive attitude.'

Work-Life Balance: A Cultural Conversation

This episode raises broader concerns about workplace culture and the sometimes unrealistic expectations placed on new hires. Should pre-planned time off really be a dealbreaker in a permanent role?

The situation highlights a dilemma job seekers often face: balancing transparency with securing employment. Being open about holidays should be applauded—not penalised—especially by employers who claim to value work-life balance.

Cigixx's story is a reminder that while honesty remains the best policy, timing matters. It also underscores the importance of understanding an employer's culture before accepting a role. For applicants navigating interviews, perhaps the safest course is to wait until a written offer is secured before disclosing pre-planned time off—unless asked directly.

In the end, decent employers will understand that life doesn't pause for a new job. If they don't, maybe it's not the right role after all.