Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recently-aired interview with Oprah Winfrey was full of sombre talks about their unhappy experiences as senior royals, but on a lighter note, the couple shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

At the beginning of the programme where Meghan Markle sat alone with the talk show host, she revealed that she and Harry had opted to find out their baby's gender this time, unlike their first pregnancy. Their son Archie's sex was unknown at the time of his birth on May 6, 2019.

The Sussexes said they are excited and "extremely grateful" for the pregnancy after the "Suits" alum suffered an unfortunate miscarriage in July last year. Harry said about his feelings upon finding out he is having a daughter: "Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for."

The Duke then subtly hinted that they are not going to try for another baby, saying: "We've got our family—the four of us and our two dogs." When Oprah tried to confirm his suggestion by asking "Done?" Meghan responded, "Done. Two is it."

The couple also confirmed that their daughter is due in the summer, which means that she will arrive shortly after her elder brother's second birthday in May, reports Vanity Fair.

There have already been a lot of speculations that Harry and Meghan must have found out their baby's sex as "that is the LA way," and also that they are going to have a girl. The rumours about the baby being a girl started after Meghan wore a pink sapphire cocktail ring in her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, royal biographer Ingrid Seward had speculated that the couple might pay tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana with the name of their baby if it's a girl, which has been confirmed now. Bookies have also been betting on Diana's name as a possible choice.

Sources also said that the couple "always imagined their family of four." Harry himself also previously hinted that he will only want two kids, like his parents Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, who had only two children.