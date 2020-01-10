ITV has made a last-minute change in its Sunday night schedule to make room for a documentary on the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

ITV announced it will make room on its schedule for "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Crisis?," a special, last-minute documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the news that the couple will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The broadcaster has announced that the documentary will air at 10.15 pm local time. The royal couple will look back at their love story with Royal Editor Chris Ship. Their famous interview for ITV with Tom Bradby and the likely repercussions for the House of Windsor from their decision will also be discussed in the interview.

"The love story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had, from the start, been one that promised to reshape and modernise the British monarchy. But the cracks began to show as their unease and unhappiness in their roles became increasingly evident, culminating in a no-holds barred interview for ITV with Tom Bradby last autumn," said ITV in a statement promoting the documentary, reports Hello!

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a series of questions and answers about their royal exit on their website sussexroyal.com, ITV's interview will seek more detailed answers from the royals about their shocking decision.

"But as the couple announced their plan to withdraw from their lives as senior royals in an unprecedented and shocking statement, that blindsided the family and sent the media into meltdown, ITV asks why this has happened and what's next for the couple and their ambition to become new 'progressive', financially independent royals and how this sits with their place in the family," ITV added in its statement.

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan made the shocking announcement that they will step back as senior members of the British royal family and will try to become "financially independent."

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the royal couple announced.

Buckingham Palace also issued a vague statement in response to the sudden move: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."