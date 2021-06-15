While Donald Trump marked his 75th birthday on Monday with a few of his family members, his ex-wife Ivana Trump revealed that he actually doesn't like his birthdays.

Ivana, who was married to the former United States President for 15 years, told People magazine that "Donald hates his birthdays" as it reminds him of his age. She explained: "So I did speak to him and wished him happy birthday and told him, 'Don't worry about your age. Age is just a number, and his and mine [are] unlisted.' "

Ivana is the mother of Donald's three eldest children- Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. While Donald Jr. was present with his father on his special day, Eric took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Happy Birthday Dad... we love you very much and are incredibly proud of you! #MAGA ususus," Eric wrote alongside a picture of him and his father from the oval office. Eric's wife Lara Trump also took to her Instagram account to greet her father-in-law and wrote "Happy birthday, Grandpa!!!" alongside a picture of herself, Eric, and their two young children with the former POTUS.

Donald Trump marked his first birthday since leaving the White House much like his last one. He celebrated the day with son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, football legend Herschel Walker and a few others at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Donald Jr. also shared a video of a birthday singalong at Bedminster on Instagram, but it wasn't clear who else from the family was present on the occasion. It is not known whether former first lady Melania Trump had joined her husband to celebrate his birthday along with their son Barron Trump.

Meanwhile, Donald released several statements to the media on the day criticising his political rivals. Sources told the outlet that the 75-year-old has been spending most of his post-White House days by golfing and lunching at his clubs, but also takes time out to meet with Republican leaders to discuss his political ambitions and continues to push false claims about his 2020 election loss.