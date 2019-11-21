United States first daughter Ivanka Trump was a boss in pant suit for her official trip to Texas.

The White House senior advisor stepped out in head-to-toe camel from her Washington D.C. home on Wednesday morning for her flight to Austin to visit Apple's manufacturing plant.

The 38-year-old sported a tan suit and paired it with pleated dress pants, complementing top, and tan heels. Ivanka Trump also wore a tan wool coat over her suit jacket to brave the cold. She accessorised her outfit with a thick gold chain around her neck and carried a white binder under her arm instead of a handbag.

The socialite styled her blonde hair poker-straight, a change from her usual loose waves. For her makeup, Ivanka chose smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a deep rose lipstick.

Before leaving for Texas around 10 am, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of her eight-year-old daughter Arabella cuddling her dog Winter, and captioned it, "Puppy love."

Ivanka boarded the flight to Austin with father President Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and received a warm welcome from Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton on their arrival in Texas, reports Mail Online.

Ivanka's husband and fellow White House advisor Jared Kushner started the day early as he left for work around 7:30 am and boarded a flight to Texas later than the Trumps. In Austin, they toured Apple's Mac Pro manufacturing plant, and also meet Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

The trip comes two months after Apple's announcement in September that it would continue manufacturing the Mac Pro in Austin. The announcement came after the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on certain computer parts made in China.

"We're building the Mac Pro — Apple's most powerful computer ever — right here in Austin because we believe in the power of American innovation. Like every product we make, the Mac Pro is designed and engineered in the US, and we're proud to support 2.4 million jobs across the nation," Tim Cook said in a statement on Saturday.