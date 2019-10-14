We love to embarrass our siblings with awkward pictures from their childhood that only family has access to. US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump did the same when she wished sister Tiffany on her birthday.

Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of Donald Trump with second wife Marla Maples, turned 26 on Sunday. Wishing her on Instagram, Ivanka Trump, the elder daughter in the Trump family, shared a throwback picture of her babysitting Tiffany. "Happy, happy birthday Tiffany! You have grown into an amazing woman, despite my many babysitting falls!" she wrote along with a picture that appears to be a photoshoot.

In the picture, while Tiffany as a toddler is seen wearing nothing but a diaper, Ivanka was striking a dramatic pose in a luxurious all black outfit of lace and frills. An unamused Tiffany was seen sipping on her bottle while sitting on her older sister's lap.

The Georgetown Law School student responded to her half-sister's hilarious birthday wishes and commented, "Haha I love this and I love you so much".

While Ivanka's throwback picture with Tiffany received positive reactions on Instagram, the 37-year-old was lambasted by several including "Star Wars" fame Mark Hamill, when she shared a picture of her with her son dressed as a stormtrooper with the caption "the force is strong in my family".

Tiffany's mother Marla Maples also took to Instagram to post numerous stories about her daughter's birthday and revealed to the followers that she was heading to Washington DC to celebrate with the birthday girl.

Tiffany's boyfriend Michael Boulos also wished the birthday girl in a series of pictures and wrote "Happy birthday to the most amazing girl! Love you!", reports Yahoo. The US President, with whom Tiffany is rumoured to have a strained relationship, is yet to wish her publicly.

Meanwhile, Ivanka was also under fire after wishing Lara Trump, brother Eric's wife on her birthday. She posted a picture of her sister-in-law and her on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Lara. Love you!" she captioned the photo. However, many users weren't amused at all, calling her out for her father's position on the situation in Turkey.