Zendaya and Jacob Elordi continue to fuel dating rumours and they were recently spotted together in Soho, New York on Monday.

The "Euphoria" co-stars have since denied that anything romantic is going on between them. The actor even claimed that he thinks of the singer as his sister. They continue to deny that they are dating, but a recent photograph could say otherwise.

In the photo obtained by People and leaked by others online, Elordi and Zendaya are seen spending time with each other again. They did not seem to mind the onlookers, as the actor planted a kiss on the side of her head. The 22-year-old "Kissing Booth" star was photographed with a drink in one hand and wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap paired with dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress wore a beige overcoat and sneakers. She did not seem to mind Elordi's kiss as she looked down at her phone.

This is the second time Elordi and Zendaya were seen together in less than a week. They were also together at the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner at the Skylight Modern. Zendaya presented Elordi with the "Rising Star" award. There, she also preemptively shut down the dating rumours and called Elordi her "best friend." They were seen enjoying each other's company as they chatted and smiled at each other. Elordi, at one point, placed his hand on Zendaya's shoulder.

The pair sparked dating rumours when they reportedly vacationed together in Greece last summer. They reasoned that they are just close friends. Elordi said in an interview that he thinks of Zendaya as his sister, and called her an "amazing creative" who is "super dope to work with." Elordi explained that he, Zendaya, and the rest of the "Euphoria" cast are all close to each other.

Elordi and Zendaya have remained mum on the real status of their relationship. The "Shake It Up" alum has been very secretive about her love life, so it is unlikely that she will spill anything about her relationship with Elordi. As for the Australian actor, he once dated his "Kissing Booth" co-star, Joey King.