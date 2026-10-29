Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski helped deliver the franchise's first World Series championship on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, holding the Tampa Bay Rays scoreless before leaving Game 5 with a calf cramp.

The 24-year-old right-hander pitched five and two-thirds innings at Tropicana Field, allowing two hits and one walk as Milwaukee secured a 4-1 victory. His performance helped complete a historic triumph for a club that had never previously won baseball's biggest prize.

Who Is Jacob Misiorowski?

Born on 3 April 2002 in Blue Springs, Missouri, Misiorowski developed into one of baseball's most closely watched young pitchers through his unusual combination of height and speed.

The 6ft 7in right-hander attended Crowder College in Missouri before the Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, with the 63rd overall pick.

Known to supporters as 'The Miz', he progressed through Milwaukee's minor-league system before making his major-league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on 12 June 2025.

His powerful fastball quickly became a defining feature of his pitching, giving Milwaukee a young starter capable of challenging established hitters at the highest level.

How Misiorowski Helped Win Game 5

Major League Baseball's official account confirms Misiorowski worked through five and two-thirds scoreless innings in the championship-clinching game, striking out two batters and throwing 86 pitches.

His fastball averaged 101.1mph, demonstrating the exceptional velocity that has attracted attention throughout his career. He allowed only two hits, issued one walk, and hit one batter.

The outing ended during the sixth inning when discomfort in his right calf prevented him from continuing. Misiorowski attempted a warm-up pitch before leaving the mound, receiving applause from Brewers supporters.

Reliever JoJo Romero replaced him and completed the inning, preserving Milwaukee's advantage as the bullpen worked towards the final outs.

The victory followed a difficult Game 4, when Tampa Bay avoided elimination with a 12-inning comeback. Milwaukee responded by controlling the decisive fifth game rather than allowing the series to return home.

Why Milwaukee's Championship Matters

The championship delivered the Brewers' first World Series title in their 58-season franchise history, 44 years after their previous appearance in 1982.

The organisation began in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots and relocated to Milwaukee the following year. Its latest triumph therefore marks a breakthrough spanning generations of supporters.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with 103 victories before defeating San Diego and Los Angeles in the National League playoffs and overcoming Tampa Bay in the World Series.

For Misiorowski, the championship also represents an extraordinary early-career achievement. He entered the major leagues only last year and has already played a decisive role on baseball's biggest stage.

His emergence also highlights Milwaukee's ability to develop young pitching talent, an important advantage for a franchise competing against wealthier opponents.

His Game 5 outing did not require a complete game or a strikeout record. Instead, it provided the scoreless innings Milwaukee needed while its offence and bullpen finished the job.

The young pitcher's contribution will remain part of the story of the Brewers' long-awaited first championship. His calm performance under intense pressure helped Milwaukee complete its championship run.